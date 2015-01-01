पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संकट:24 नए संक्रमित मिले अब 265 एक्टिव केस, पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1246 पर पहुंचा

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शनिवार को जिले में 24 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज पाए गए हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1246 पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में अब 265 एक्टिव केस हैं और 969 पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जिले में 12 संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शनिवार को मिले नए मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है।

सीएमओ डॉ. सुदर्शन पंवार ने कहा कि शनिवार को जिले के गांव नांधा निवासी 96 साल का बुजुर्ग और 14 साल की युवती कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। गांव चरखी निवासी 50 साल की महिला, बिरही कलां निवासी 39 साल का व्यक्ति, गांधी नगर निवासी 68 साल का व्यक्ति, झिंझर निवासी 29 साल का युवक, मौड़ी निवासी 28 साल का युवक, रामनगर निवासी 34 साल का व्यक्ति, कान्हड़ा निवासी 40 साल की महिला, सरूपगढ़ निवासी 50 साल का व्यक्ति, सावड़ निवासी 16 साल का लड़का, अचीना निवासी 17 साल का लड़का, शहरवासी 34 साल का व्यक्ति, दगड़ौली निवासी 35 साल का व्यक्ति, चंपापुरी निवासी 50 साल की महिला, ढाणी फौगाट निवासी 48 साल का व्यक्ति, पांडवान निवासी 46 साल का व्यक्ति, कान्हड़ा40 साल का व्यक्ति, बौंद कलां निवासी 40 साल की महिला, शहरवासी 38 साल की महिला, भागवी निवासी 45 साल का व्यक्ति, समसपुर निवासी 28 साल का युवक व शहरवासी 50 साल का व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें