चरखी दादरी:5 व 10 के नकली सिक्कों का सौदागर फिर गिरफ्तार

  • जमानत पर आकर फिर बनाने लगा था नकली सिक्के

नकली 5 व 10 के सिक्के बनाने का माहिर दादरी कबाड़ी मार्केट निवासी नरेश कुमार को चार साल बाद दोबारा से पुलिस ने दबोच लिया है। इससे पहले 2016 में नकली सिक्कों की फैक्टरी के साथ पकड़ा गया नरेश जमानत पर आकर दोबारा अलग अलग जगहों पर फैक्टरी चला रहा था। जिसे शुक्रवार को बहादुरगढ़ जिले में नकली सिक्कों की फैक्टरी के साथ पकड़ा गया है। क्राइम ब्रांच डेढ़ वर्ष से नरेश कुमार काे दबोचने के लिए दबिश दे रही थी। इसलिए नरेश पर 5 हजार रुपये इनाम भी रखा हुआ था।

करीब 8 साल पहले दादरी में चलाता था डैकोरेशन की दुकान

नरेश कुमार करीब 8 साल पहले दादरी छोड़कर दिल्ली चला गया था। इससे पहले नरेश कुमार ने कबाड़ी मार्केट नजदीक अपने मकान में ही दुकान की हुई थी। जहां पर नरेश डैकोरेशन के नाम से यह दुकान चलती थी। जिसमें कार व बाइक सहित अन्य वाहनों का सामान मिलता था। लेकिन 8 साल पहले नरेश नकली सिक्के बनाने वाले गिरोह राजू व साेनू लुथरा के संपर्क में चला गया था। जिनके साथ नकली 5 व 10 के सिक्के बनाने लग गया।

बार बार बदलता है फैक्टरी की जगह

नरेश कुमार दोबारा से इस धंधे में घुस गया और उसने पिछले वर्ष बदरपुर बार्डर पर नकली सिक्के बनाने की फैक्टरी लगाई थी। इसकी भनक लगते ही क्राइम ब्रांच ने वहां छापा मारकर 6 लोगों को दबोचा था। लेकिन नरेश कुमार बच निकलने में कामयाब हो गया था। इसके बाद से लगातार क्राइम ब्रांच उसे दबोचने के लिए दबिश दे रही थी। इतना ही नहीं नरेश कुमार को पकड़वाने पर 5 हजार रुपये ईनाम भी रखा हुआ था। लेकिन इस बार नरेश ने नकली सिक्कों की फैक्टरी लगाने के लिए बहादुरगढ़ जिले को चुना और शुक्रवार को क्राइम ब्रांच ने उसे दबोचने में कामयाबी हासिल की।

देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में करता था सप्लाई

2016 में पहली बार पकड़े जाने पर नरेश कुमार ने पुलिस को बताया था कि वह यह नकली सिक्के देश के अलग अलग हिस्सों में सप्लाई करता है। नकली सिक्के ज्यादातर टोल प्लाजा पर ही सप्लाई करने की बात कही गई थी। इसके लिए नरेश कुमार ने कुछ सेल्समैन भी कमिशन पर लगाए हुए थे। जिन्हें एक लाख सिक्के सप्लाई करने पर 5 हजार रुपये कमिशन दिया जाता है।

