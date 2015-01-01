पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:सेक्स रैकेट चलाए जाने की सूचना पर 5 युवतियों सहित 6 दबोचे

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तीन माह में तीसरी बार शहर में महिला थाना पुलिस ने सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा है। तीनों ही बार इसी होटल संचालिका को दबोचा है। गुरुवार रात रेड के दौरान होटल से 5 युवतियां व 1 युवक को दबोचा है। पुलिस ने सभी पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। डीएसपी बली सिंह ने बताया कि गुरुवार रात महिला थाना प्रभारी को गुप्ता सूचना मिली थी कि महेंद्रगढ़ रोड पर चल रहे रिद्धी-सिद्धी होटल में सेक्स रैकेट चल रहा है। इसी आधार पर महिला थाना पुलिस व झोझू कलां थाना पुलिस ने मिलकर होटल पर रेड कर दी। जहां से पुलिस ने 5 युवतियां और 1 युवक सहित होटल संचालिका को दबोच लिया है। युवक व युवती होटल में आपत्तिजनक हालातों में पाए थे।

पहले की हो चुकी छापेमारी

रिद्धी सिद्धी होटल दो महीने पहले शहर के समसपुर टी प्वाइंट नजदीक चल रहा था। वहां पर भी महिला थाना पुलिस व सदर थाना पुलिस ने मिलकर छापेमारी कर 3 युवतियों और 3 युवकों को दबोचा था। वहीं होटल संचालिका एक सप्ताह बाद ही जमानत पर बाहर आ गई थी। जिसने बाहर आते ही दोबारा सेक्स रैकेट शुरू कर दिया था। ऐसे में पुलिस ने एक महीने के अंदर दो बार होटल से सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा था।

दिल्ली से लाते युवतियां

होटल संचालिका से पिछली बार पकड़े जाने के बाद पुलिस ने गहनता से पूछताछ की थी। इस दौरान आरोपी महिला ने बताया था कि दिल्ली में युवतियां पगार पर सेक्स रैकेट चलाने को राजी हो जाती हैं। मात्र 10 हजार रुपये एक युवती को देने पड़ते हैं। युवती जितनी भी ग्राहकी करेगी वह सब रूपया मालिक का होता है।

गुप्त सूचना के बाद महिला थाना व झोझू थाना पुलिस ने होटल हो चारों तरफ से घेर लिया था। ताकि कोई भी बचकर भागने न पाए। आधी पुलिस बाहर थी और आधी पुलिस ने होटल के अंदर जाकर तलाशी ली थी। पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सभी का सिविल अस्पताल में कोरोना सेंपल दिलाकर क्वारिन्टाइन करवा दिया गया है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -बली सिंह, डीएसपी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें