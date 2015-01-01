पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शाॅर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग:गेट-ग्रिल बनाने की फैक्ट्री में 7 सिलेंडर फटे, मजदूरों को भागकर बचानी पड़ी जान, लाखों रुपये का सामान जलकर नष्ट

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
दादरी। आग लगने के बाद जला हुआ सामान और गैस सिलेंडर।

मंगलवार शाम समसपुर टी प्वाइंट नजदीक स्टील के गेट व ग्रिल बनाने के संस्थान में अचानक शार्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। जहां काम कर रहे करीब 10 मजदूरों ने भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। क्योंकि शार्ट सर्किट होते ही वहां रखे गैस सिलेंडरों में आग लग गई थी। जिस कारण करीब 7 सिलेंडर मौके पर ही फट गए। आस पड़ौस के दुकानदार अचानक हुए धमाके से सहम गए और सभी ने अपने स्तर पर पानी डालना शुरू कर दिया। गनीमत रही कि आस पड़ौस की दुकानों तक आग की लपटे पहुंचने से पहले ही उस पर काबू पा लिया गया। सूचना पाकर कुछ ही देर बाद दो फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची जिन्होंने आग पर पानी डालकर करीब एक घंटे में काबू पाया।

आग लगते ही कर्मचारी नहीं भागते तो हो सकता था बड़ा हादसा

जिस समय संस्थान में आग लगी उस समय वहां 50 एलपीजी गैस से भरे सिलेंडर रखे हुए थे। आग लगती देख वहां काम कर रहे 10 कर्मचारी तुरंत बाहर भाग गए। इसके बाद आग ने एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडरों को अपनी चपेट में लेना शुरू कर दिया। जिनके कारण 7 सिलेंडर बारी बारी फटे जिनका धमका दूर दूर तक सुनाई दिया। सिलेंडर फटने के बाद तो पूरे सामान में ही आग फैल गई। अगर इस दौरान कर्मचारी सामान बचाने के चक्कर में लग जाते तो वहां बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

एलपीजी गैस के करीब 50 कमर्शियल सिलेंडर रखे थे

स्टील गेट व ग्रिल के लिए उन्हें वेल्ड भी करना होता है। मगर वेल्डिंग के लिए ऑक्सीजन व ऐसीटिलीन के मिश्रण से बनी गैस का प्रयोग किया जाता है। मगर आगजनी वाले संस्थान पर एलपीजी गैस का वेल्डिंग में प्रयोग किया जा रहा था। क्योंकि मौके पर सिर्फ एलपीजी गैस के करीब 50 कमर्शियल सिलेंडर रखे हुए थे। इनमें से करीब 7 सिलेंडर आग लगने से फट गए हैं।

फैक्ट्री के पास दुकानों व मकानों को भी हो सकता था नुकसान

एक ही जगह पर 50 गैस सिलेंडर और काफी ज्यादा मात्रा में प्लाई और स्टील होने के साथ वहां प्लाई की पॉलीश का कैमिकल भी रखा था। इतना बड़ा कारोबार लघु उद्योग में आ जाता है। जो ऐसी वस्तुएं होने पर रिहायशी कॉलोनी के बीच में या नजदीक नहीं किया जा सकता। आगजनी वाले संस्थान के दोनों तरफ काफी दुकानें बनी हुई हैं जो चल भी रही हैं। फायर ब्रिगेड ने पहले अन्य दुकानों की दीवारों के साथ लगी आग पर ही पानी डाला था। ताकि आगजनी से बिल्डिंगों को नुकसान न पहुंचे।

फायर ब्रिगेड ने करीब एक घंटे में पाया आग पर काबू

आगजनी की घटना होते ही आस पड़ौस के लोगों ने तुरंत फायर ब्रिगेड को फोन कर सूचित कर दिया था। इसके बाद खुद दुकानदारों ने अपने स्तर पर आग पर पानी डालकर आगे बुझाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन गैस सिलेंडर फटने के बाद कोई भी नजदीक नहीं आया। ऐसे में कुछ देर बाद दो फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची। एक फायर ब्रिगेड संस्थान के सामने से पानी डालने लगी तो दूसरी ने संस्थान के बैक साइड खाली जमीन से पानी डालना शुरू किया। आग पर काबू पाने में फायर ब्रिगेड को भी 1 घंटे का समय लग गया।

भीड़ को दूर कर बुझवाई आग : एसएचओ

आग लगने की सूचना पाते ही हमारी टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। आग ज्यादा थी और करीब 6-7 गैस सिलेंडर भी फटे थे। इसलिए जान की हानि भी हो सकती थी। ऐसे में भीड़ को दूर कर दिया था और फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मचारियों के साथ मिलकर आग बुझवाई गई है।-तेलूराम, प्रभारी, सिटी थाना।

