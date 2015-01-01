पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-9:75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला की संक्रमण से मौत 18 नए पॉजिटिव भी मिले, 271 एक्टिव केस

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
जिले में रविवार को 75 वर्षीय कोरोना पॉजिटिव महिला की मौत हो गई है। जिसका उपचार अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में चल रहा था। शव का दाह संस्कार हिसार नगर परिषद कर्मचारियों द्वारा किया गया है। अब जिले में मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 13 पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं रविवार को 18 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं और अब जिले में 271 एक्टिव केस हैं। 980 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं।

सीएमओ डॉ.सुदर्शन पंवार ने कहा कि रविवार को गांव पैंतावास निवासी 14 साल का लड़का, छपार निवासी 17 साल की युवती, समसपुर निवासी 13 साल का लड़का, मकड़ाना निवासी 32 साल का युवक, सैनीपुरा निवासी 65 साल की महिला, इमलोटा निवासी 61 साल का व्यक्ति, घिकाड़ा रोड निवासी 26 साल का युवक, बधवाना निवासी 55 साल की महिला, शहरवासी 25 साल का युवक, डोहकी निवासी 27 साल की युवती, डोहकी निवासी 54 साल का व्यक्ति, गांव मांढी निवासी 14 साल का लड़का, गांव चरखी निवासी 15 साल की युवती, समसपुर निवासी 17 साल का युवक और खेड़ी सनवाल निवासी 46 साल का व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। सीएमओ डॉ.सुदर्शन पंवार ने कहा कि रविवार को मिले सभी 18 मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया गया है।

