कार्रवाई:बिना मास्क घूमने वाले 78 लोगों के काटे चालान

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

फेस्टिवल सीजन पर बाजार में उमड़ने वाली भीड़ से कोरोना वायरस ज्यादा सक्रिय न हो जाए इसके लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने लापरवाह लोगों सख्ती दिखानी शुरू कर दी है। अकेले शहर में ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस की 8 टीमे बनाई गई हैं। जो भीड़ होने पर दुकानदारों व खरीददारों को जागरूक करते हैं। दूसरी तरफ बिना मास्क बाजार आने वाले लोगों के चालान भी किए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने 78 बिना मास्क वाले लोगों के चालान किए हैं जिनसे जुर्माना के तौर पर 500-500 रुपये वसूले गए हैं। फेस्टिवल सीजन पर शहर के अंदर लगातार खरीददारी के साथ ही भीड़ भड़ाका भी बढ़ने लगा है।

पूरे दिन शहर की सड़कों व दुकानों पर खरीददारों की ही भीड़ दिखाई देती है। भीड़ के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा भी हद से ज्यादा बढ़ने लगा है। प्रतिदिन 10 से 15 और 25 तक नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में दिवाली तक यह वायरस हद से पार न हो जाए। इसलिए एसपी विनोद कुमार ने शहर में यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने और कोविड 19 की गाइडलाइन अनुसार नियम लागू रखने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस की 8 टीम बनाकर शहर में उतार दी हैं। जो एक ही स्थान पर भीड़ होने से रोकेंगे और बार बार दुकानदारों को भी भीड़ न बढ़ने के लिए जागरूक करेंगे। वहीं बाजार में बिना मास्क लगाए घुमने वाले लोगों का चालान कर 500 रूपये जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने मंगलवार को बाजार की विभिन्न जगहों पर खड़े रहकर बिना मास्क लगाए घुमने वाले लोगों के चालान काटे हैं। इस दौरान पुलिस ने मंगलवार को कुल 78 लोगों के बिना मास्क चालान किए हैं। वहीं सड़क पर गाड़ी कर दुकानों में खरीददारी करने वाले लोगों पर दूसरे दिन भी ट्रैफिक पुलिस सख्ती दिखाती नजर आई।

सोमवार को 7 वाहन इंपाउंड किए थे वहीं मंगलवार को सड़क पर खड़े 5 वाहनों को क्रेन के माध्यम से उठाकर इंपाउंड किया गया है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के कार्यकारी प्रभारी एएसआई कृष्ण कुमार ने कहा कि फेस्टिवल सीजन को लेकर शहर में भीड़ ज्यादा बढ़ने लगी है। इस दौरान लोग कोविड 19 के नियमों का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में शहर के अंदर विभिन्न स्थानों पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस तैनात कर दी है।

