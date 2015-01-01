पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीन:वैक्सीन रखने के लिए मिले 8 आईएलआर व 6 डीप फ्रीज, 1 लाख 67 हजार सिरिंज भी भेजीं

चरखी दादरी2 दिन पहले
  • जिले में सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्य विभाग के 2739 योद्धाओं को लगेगा कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका

जिले में सबसे पहले 2739 कोरोना योद्धाओं को कोरोना वैक्सीन देने की तैयारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शुरू कर दी है। कोरोना को हराने के लिए जल्द ही कोरोना वैक्सीन एंट्री करनी वाली है। प्रथम चरण का टीकाकरण के लिए हेल्थ वर्करों का डाटा भी जिले से भेज दिया गया है।

वहीं इस वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जिले में 8 आईएलआर रेफ्रिजरेटर और 6 डीप फ्रीजर रखवाए गए हैं। वहीं सिविल अस्पताल में जिला वैक्सीन स्टोर भी तैयार कर दिया गया है। अब वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए सोमवार व मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग भी लेंगे। इसके बाद यह ट्रेनिंग जिला व खंड स्तर पर शुरू की जाएगी।

यह भेजी गई हैं सिरिंज

  • 0.5 एमएल की सिरिंज : 1 लाख 59 हजार 600
  • 0.1 एमएल की सिरिंज: 6 हजार
  • 5 एमएल की सिरिंज: 1 हजार

सरकारी व निजी हेल्थ वर्करों का डाटा किया अपलोड
जिले में सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान कितने हैं और उनमें कितने कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं। इन सभी का डाटा विभाग ने कलेक्ट कर लिया है और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की साइट पर भी अपलोड कर दिया है। जिले में कुल 114 स्वास्थ्य संस्थान हैं जिनमें 2739 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी कार्य कर रहे हैं।

आइस लाइंड रेफ्रिजरेटर में सुरक्षित रहेंगी वैक्सीन
जिला वैक्सीन स्टोर में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से 5 आईएलआर (आईस लाइंड) रेफ्रिजरेटर पहले आए हुए थे और 3 रेफ्रिजरेटर अभी भेजे गए हैं। जिन्हें जांचा भी जा चुका है। इन रेफ्रिजरेटरों का तापमान भी वैक्सीन के आधार पर कम या फिर बढ़ाया जा सकता है।

पूरी कर रहे सभी तैयारियां: मान
डिप्टी सीएमओ व जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ.आशिष मान ने बताया कि उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल के नेतृत्व में बनी जिला टास्क फोर्स ने कोरोना वैक्सीन आने से पहले ही अपनी तैयारियां करनी शुरू कर दी हैं। जिला वैक्सीन स्टोर तैयार कर इसमें 8 आईएलआर और 6 डीप फ्रीज रखवा दिए गए हैं। इसी के साथ टीकाकरण के लिए हजारों सिरिंज भी आ गई हैं।

तीन तरह की भेजी सिरिंज
कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पहले ही सभी जिलों में उपकरणों की कमी पूरी करनी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए फ्रीज सहित सिरिंज की भी कमी को पूरा कर दिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने हजारों की संख्या में 3 तरह की सिरिंज जिले को भेजी हैं।
15 दिसंबर के बाद जिला व खंड स्तर पर होगी ट्रेनिंग : कोरोना वैक्सीन टीकाकरण के लिए 14 व 15 नवंबर को ऑनलाइन राज्य स्तर की ट्रेनिंग चलेगी। इसमें सभी जिलों से विभिन्न अधिकारियों को शामिल किया जाएगा। 20 दिसंबर से जिला स्तर पर टीकाकरण की ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।

