कोविड-19:9 नए मरीज मिले, कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1015 पर पहुंचा

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • अब जिले में 233 एक्टिव केस, 773 लोग हुए ठीक

मंगलवार को जिले में 9 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इसके बाद जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1015 पर पहुंच गया है। अब जिले में 233 एक्टिव केस हैं और 773 पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस लौट चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मंगलवार को मिले सभी नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है।

सीएमओ डॉ.सुदर्शन पंवार ने कहा कि मंगलवार को गांव बौंद कलां निवासी 55 साल का व्यक्ति, गांव पालड़ी निवासी 26 साल की युवती, गांव मकड़ानी निवासी 44 साल का व्यक्ति, गांव सांवड़ निवासी 17 साल का युवक, गांव डोहका निवासी 18 साल की युवती, गांव मानकावास निवासी 62 साल का व्यक्ति, गांव सांवड़ निवासी 56 साल का व्यक्ति और गांव अचीना निवासी 50 साल का व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। सीएमओ डॉ.पंवार ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी संक्रमित मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच ली है जिनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया गया है।

त्योहारी सीजन में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के प्रति और अधिक सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत

उपायुक्त कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक के दौरान उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा है कि त्यौहारी सीजन में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के प्रति और अधिक सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। उपायुक्त ने दादरी व बाढड़ा के एसडीएम व नगरपरिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी को बाजारों में बिना मास्क घुमने वाले लागों व दुकानदारों के खिलाफ सख्त कदम उठानें के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि दुकानदारों को चाहिए कि वे अपनी दुकान व प्रतिष्ठनों में सोशल दूरी बनाए रखें। सेनीटाईजर का प्रयोग करें और दुकान के सामने भीड़ न लगने दें। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का एकमात्र रास्ता सावधानी बरतना है। उन्होंने कहा कि त्यौहारों का सीजन शुरू हो गया है। ऐसे में बाजारों में भीड़ होना स्वाभाविक है। उन्होंने कहा कि जैसे-जैसे समय बीत रहा है, लोगों के मन से कोरोना संक्रमण का भय निकल रहा है, जबकि लोग पहले से कहीं अधिक संक्रमित हो रहे हैं।

