हादसा:टेंट के लिए पाइप लगा रहे युवक की हाई वोल्टेज की चपेट में आने से मौत

बौंदकलां5 घंटे पहले
  • रानीला में समारोह की तैयारियाें के चलते हादसा, परिजनों को सौंपा शव

गांव रानीला में गुरुवार रात को एक समारोह के लिए टैंट में लोहे का पाइप लगाते समय युवक की हाई वोल्टेज की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मृतक के चाचा की शिकायत पर दो टैंट हाउस संचालकों के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने मृतक युवक का चरखी दादरी अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में मृतक के चाचा नरेश कुमार निवासी गांव देवसर ने आरोप लगाया कि वह गुरुग्राम में सिक्योरिटी का काम करता है। उसके बड़े भाई पवन के पास दो लड़के और एक लड़की है। पवन का बड़ा लड़का जगजीत उर्फ भोला की उम्र लगभग 18-19 साल है। दस दिसंबर को जगजीत को उनके गांव का सुरेंद्र उर्फ सेठी निवासी गांव देवसर टैंट का काम करने के लिए देवसर से अपने साथ गांव रानीला ले गया था। सुरेंद्र उर्फ सेठी व नरेश निवासी सांवड़ टैंट लगाने का काम करते है।

इन दोनों ने गांव रानीला में सुरेंद्र की लड़की की शादी में टैंट लगाने का ठेका ले रखा था। नरेश ने मौके पर जाकर तसल्ली कि जगजीत व विक्रम निवासी देवसर दोनों से टैंट मालिक टैंट लगवा रहे थे। टैंट मालिक सुरेंद्र उर्फ सेठी व नरेश ने लापरवाही से उसके भतीजे जगजीत के हाथ में लोहे का पाइप पकड़ा कर हाई वोल्टेज तार के नीचे गाड़ने के लिए कहा जैसे ही लोहे का पाइप गाड़ने के लिए उठाया तो लोहे का पाइप तार से संपर्क में आने के कारण करंट लगने से उसके भतीजे की मौत हो गई।

टैंट मालिक सुरेंद्र व नरेश ने कोई भी सुरक्षा उपकरणों का प्रबंध नहीं किया था। उसके भतीजे जगजीत की मृत्यु टैंट मालिक सुरेंद्र सेठी व नरेश की लापरवाही व सुरक्षा का प्रबंध न करने के कारण हुई है। टैंट मालिक के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएं। पुलिस ने नरेश के बयान पर टैंट संचालक सुरेंद्र उर्फ शेट्टी और नरेश के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

