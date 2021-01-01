पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई में अडंगा:ओवरलोडिंग का चालान काटने के बाद वाहन को बाड़े में ले जा रहे आरटीए कर्मचारी को चालक और क्लीनर ने धक्का देकर फरार

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
जिले में ओवरलोडेड वाहनों पर काफी हद तक लगाम लगाई जा चुकी है। दिन में तो अंडरलोड वाहन ही सड़कों पर दिखाई देते हैं। वहीं ओवरलोडेड निकालने के लिए माफिया अपनी गाड़ियों को होटलों व ढाबों पर खड़ा कर लेते हैं। जो रात के अंधेरे में ही जिले की सीमा पार करते हैं।

मगर अब सड़क किनारे या ढाबों पर खड़े हाेने वाले ओवरलोडेड पर भी आरटीए टीम ने कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। आरटीए टीम ने शहर के कनीना मोड़ से एक ओवरलोडेड डंपर का चालान कर दिया। इस गाड़ी को बाड़े में खड़ी करने जा रहे एक कर्मचारी को माफिया के दो लोगों ने धक्का मारकर सड़क पर फेंक दिया और गाड़ी को लेकर फरार हो गए।

इसके बाद आरटीए टीम ने इसकी शिकायत सदर थाना पुलिस को दी है। पुलिस ने मामले में कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। जिले में ओवरलोड वाहन चालकों के हौसले देख प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भी हैरत में हैं। कभी लोकेशन बताते के लिए सरेआम सरकारी अफसरों के गाड़ियों का पीछा तो कभी सरेआम धमकियां और यहां तक की फायरिंग करने से भी बदमाश जरा नहीं हिचकते। ऐसे में कार्रवाई करने वाले अधिकारियों को भी जान का खतरा रहता है।

गाड़ी से उतरने का बहाना बना दिया धक्का

आरटीए टीम ने कनीना मोड़ पर खड़े ओवरलोडेड डंपर का ऑनलाइन चालान कर दिया। इसके बाद आरटीए सचिव ने अपनी टीम के सदस्य शशी कुमार को उस डंपर में बैठा दिया और बाड़े में रोकने को कहा। इसके बाद गाड़ी के चालक व परिचालक सहित शशी कुमार भी गाड़ी में सवार हो गया। कुछ दूरी पर ही चालक व परिचालक गाड़ी से नीचे उतर गए। जिन्हें देखकर शशी ने उन्हें बाड़े की तरफ चलने को कहा ही था कि दोनों ने उसे हाथ पकड़ कर गाड़ी से नीचे फेंक दिया और दोनों ओवरलोडेड गाड़ी में बैठकर फरार हो गए। इस दौरान आरटीए कर्मचारी को हलकी फुलकी चोटें भी आई हैं।

​​​​ढाबे पर खड़े ओवरलोडेड का चालान करने गई टीम के साथ कहासुनी

आरटीए सचिव अपनी टीम के साथ जिले में गश्त कर रही थी। इसी दौरान उन्हें गांव घसौला नजदीक एक ढाबे पर दो ओवरलोडेड डंपर खड़े दिखाई दिए। आरटीए सचिव दर्शना भारद्वाज उनके चालान काटने के लिए ढाबे पर ही पहुंच गई। जहां ओवरलोडेड माफिया ने चालान नहीं करने दिया और काफी देर तक कहासुनी हुई। इसके बाद आरटीए ने सूचना देकर पुलिस को मौके पर बुला लिया। इसके बाद दोनों डंपरों के चालान कर उन्हें बाड़े में रोका गया।

गाड़ी का नंबर नोट कर पुलिस को दी शिकायत

ओवरलोडेड का चालान करने के बाद उनका कर्मचारी वाहन को बाड़े में खड़ा करने के लिए ले जा रहा था। इसी दौरान ओवरलोडेड के चालक व परिचालक ने उसे धक्का देकर नीचे फेंक दिया और गाड़ी को लेकर फरार हो गए। हमने घटना की शिकायत सदर थाना पुलिस को दे दी है।'' -दर्शना भारद्वाज, आरटीए सचिव।

