रोष:कृषि मंत्री का फूंका पुतला, सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
भारतीय किसान यूनियन जिला इकाई ने बैठक का आयोजन किया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता रणबीर एवं जिला प्रभारी यादवेंद्र डूडी ने की। बैठक में किसानों से संबंधित कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की गई। इस दौरान नरमा की फसल खरीद के दौरान की जा रही नाजायज कटौती के विरोध स्वरूप किसानों ने कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए उनका पुतला फूंका गया। भाकियू से रणबीर फौजी ने कहा कि न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर कपास की चल रही खरीद में अनियमितताओं को लेकर आज क्षेत्र के किसान बहुत दुखी हैं।

क्योंकि कपास की खरीद के दौरान जिस प्रकार से भारतीय कपास निगम के कर्मचारी एवं मार्केट कमेटी अधिकारी व मिलर्स की मिलीभगत से किसानों की फसल में अनाप-शनाप कटौती की जा रही है। किसानों को उनकी खून पसीने की मेहनत को लूट कर चूना लगाया जा रहा है। भाकियू जिला प्रभारी यादवेंद्र डूडी ने कहा कि किसानों की फसल खरीद के दौरान प्रति क्विंटल में 1 से लेकर करीब 10 किलो तक प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से कटौती की जा रही है।

किसानों को लूटा जा रहा हैं जिस प्रकार से किसानों से फसल की कटौती करके बड़े स्तर पर आर्थिक नुकसान पहुंचाया जा रहा है। खरीद एजेंसी एवं मिलर्स अपनी जेबे भरने का काम कर रहे हैं। भाकियू लोक शक्ति प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगबीर ने कहा कि जब से नई अनाज मंडी में कपास की फसल की न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद शुरू की गई। तब से ही भारतीय कपास निगम के कर्मचारी व मार्केट कमेटी के कर्मचारी एवं मिलर्स किसानों की कपास की फसल में मनमर्जी से कटौती करते आ रहे थे। लेकिन भाकियू पदाधिकारियों द्वारा कल इस कटौती को रोकने के लिए कदम उठाया गया तो मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों ने अपने बचाव के लिए भारतीय कपास निगम के कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ नोटिस जारी करके अपनी गर्दन बचाने का काम कर रहे हैं।

अगर मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारी चाहते तो अब तक 16 दिनों में किसानों से लगातार जो लूट मचाई गई है। उसका जिम्मेदार कौन है और आज जो मार्केट कमेटी की तरफ से भारतीय कपास निगम के अधिकारियों पर अकेली कार्रवाई करके मिलर्स को बचाया गया है। इस बात से साफ जाहिर होता है कि मिलर्स और मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों की एक बहुत बड़ी सांठगांठ चल रही है। किसानों की नरमा की फसल में नाजायज तरीके से की गई कटौती की निष्पक्ष जांच नहीं की जाती है तो भाकियू अब चुप बैठने वाली नहीं है। इसकी जांच करवाने के लिए एक बड़ा आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर रविंद्र कुमार, लक्की शर्मा, संजीत, पूर्व सरपंच संजय चिड़िया, कन्हैया, सुनील कुमार, मोनू, जिला महासचिव धर्म आदि मौजूद रहे।

