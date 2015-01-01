पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार किसान-मजदूर हितैषी:कृषि मंत्री जेपी ने कस्बे में ग्रामीण लोगों की समस्याएं सुनी

बाढड़ा26 मिनट पहले
भाजपा सरकार ने देश व प्रदेश के चहुंमुखी विकास में प्राथमिकता से धनराशि आबंटित की है। कोरोना महामारी के कारण कुछ समय विकास योजनाओं काे रोका गया है लेकिन अब सभी अधिकारियों को संपर्क सड़क मार्गो के नवीनीकरण में तेजी लाने व पंजीकृत किसानों का बाजरा पारदर्शी तरीके से करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। ये बात कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल ने कस्बे में ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं सुनते हुए कही।

नंबरदार एसोसिएशन ने मांगपत्र देते हुए कहा कि उनको पिछले सात माह से बकाया सम्मान भत्ता जारी किया नहीं किया गया वहीं उनको मोबाईल, स्वास्थ्य सुविधा के लिए आयुष्मान कार्ड में शामिल करने की योजना अभी तक जारी नहीं हो पाई है जिस पर उन्होंने जल्द ही उनका सम्मान भत्ता जारी करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। गांव काकड़ौली के सरपंच अजीत सिंह, रणबीर सिंह, धनसिंह नंबरदार, जागेराम आदि ने बताया कि मार्केटिंग बोर्ड ने उनके गांव से हड़ौदा तक सात किलोमीटर जीर्ण-शीर्ण सड़क मार्ग के नवीनीकरण के लिए मार्च माह में पौन दो करोड़ का बजट स्वीकृत किया लेकिन अभीे तक काम शुरु नहीं हो पाया।

जिससे उनको जिला मुख्यालय तक जाने में असुविधा का समाना करना पड़ रहा है। कृषि मंत्री ने मार्केटिंग बोर्ड के मुख्य अभियंता व कार्यकारी अभियंता को दूरभाष पर एक सप्ताह में सड़क मार्ग निर्माण कार्य शुरु करने व उनको पूरी रिपोर्ट देने का आदेश दिया। इस अवसर पर कई गांवों के श्रमिकों ने उनकी श्रम पुस्तिका पर ग्राम सचिव, विभाग द्वारा सत्यापित न करने की शिकायत की जिस पर उन्होंने अगले माह कोरोना महामारी दूर होने पर एक विशेष शिविर आयोजित करवा कर उनका मौके पर ही सत्यपान करवाने का भरोसा दिया।

कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल ने ग्रामीणों को आश्वस्त किया कि केन्द्र व प्रदेश सरकार किसान गरीब मजदूर हितैषी है। पूर्वरती सरकारों में पिछड़े इस क्षेत्र की नहरों, सड़कों के लिए बड़े स्तर पर बजट आवंटित किया गया है। पशुपालन बाहुल्य क्षेत्र के लिए बहल क्षेत्र में बहुत ही आधुनिक चिकित्सा सुविधायुक्त पशु अस्पताल का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है जो इस क्षेत्र के पशुपालकों के लिए रामबाण साबित होगा। उनके साथ भाजपा नेता विजय शेखावत, एडवोकेट ऋषि प्रकाश शर्मा, सरपंच अजीत श्योराण आदि मौजूद थे।

