वेदर अपडेट:क्रेशरों व ईंट भट्ठों पर रोक के बाद वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर 405 से गिरकर 42 एक्यूआई पर

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
दादरी। वायु प्रदूषण कम होने से आसमान हुआ साफ।
  • 11 नवंबर को केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने 17 तक बंद रखने के जारी कर दिए थे निर्देश

दिवाली के बाद चली तेज हवा व बारिश से वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर 405 अंक गिरकर मात्र 42 पर रह गया है। यह स्तर स्वास्थ्य के लिए काफी अच्छा माना जा रहा है। अब तक क्रेशर व ईंट भट्ठे भी चल रहे थे जिनसे उठने वाली धूल से प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा था। मगर दिवाली से पहले ही 11 नवंबर को केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने इन पर 17 नवंबर तक बंद रखने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए थे। दूसरी तरफ जिले में कुछ जगह हुई हलकी बारिश और तेज हवा के कारण वायु प्रदूषण हट गया है और वायु बिल्कुल स्वच्छ हो गई है।

कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड का स्तर भी आधे से ज्यादा गिरकर 243.5 पर आया

दिवाली के दिन पटाखे बजने व धूल के कारण हवा में कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड का स्तर बढ़ गया था। जिससे ऑक्सीजन खत्म होने लगती है और सांस लेने में दिक्कत आती है। दिवाली पर कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड का स्तर 735 पर पहुंच गया था। जो स्वास्थ्य के लिए काफी ज्यादा नुकसानदायक थी। उस दौरान वायु में प्रदूषण की मात्रा भी 447 तक पहुंच गई थी। मगर अब जिले में कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड का स्तर भी आधे से ज्यादा गिरकर 243.5 पर आ गया है।

पिछले एक सप्ताह से 300 क्रेशर व 40 के करीब ईंट भट्‌ठे बंद पड़े हुए

लगातार प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ता जा रहा था और वहीं नजदीक ही दिवाली आ गई थी जिसमें पटाखे भी बजने थे। इसलिए केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के चेयरमैन शिव दास मीणा ने 11 नवंबर से 17 नवंबर तक सभी क्रेशर व ईंट भट्ठाें को बंद करने की गाइड लाइन जारी कर दी थी। ऐसे में पिछले एक सप्ताह से जिले के अंदर करीब 300 क्रेशर व 40 के करीब ईंट भट्‌ठे बंद पड़े हुए हैं। यह बंद रखने के कारण भी धूल काफी कम उड़ रही है और वायु प्रदूषण काफी हद तक खत्म हो गया है।

सर्दी से बचें लोग : एसएमओ

प्रदूषण काफी हद तक छट गया है। अब वातावरण बिलकुल स्वच्छ श्रेणी में है। इसलिए लोग सुबह शाम सैर भी कर सकते हैं। लेकिन तापमान में भी गिरावट आई है और लोगों को अब गर्म कपड़े पहन कर ही बाहर निकलना चाहिए। बुजुर्गों को सुबह शाम की सैर भी गर्म कपड़े पहन कर ही करनी चाहिए।'' -डॉ. उमेद सिंह दिसोदिया, रिटायर्ड एसएमओ।

