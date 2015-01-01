पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स एंड हेल्पर्स यूनियन ने सरकार को आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
दादरी जिला ब्लाक द्वितीय आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर एंड हेल्पर्स यूनियन की बैठक का आयोजन जिला प्रधान राजवंती फौगाट की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। इस दौरान बतौर मुख्य वक्ता राज्य प्रधान छोटा गहलावत ने कहा कि सरकार 3 से 6 वर्ष तक के बच्चों के लिए प्ले स्कूल खोलकर एनजीओ के माध्यम से संचालित किए जाने पर जोर दे रही है। सरकार निजीकरण कर रही है।

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में अधिकांश बच्चे गरीब नागरिकों के आते हैं। लेकिन उनमें से अधिकतर के पास वाट‌्सएप ग्रुप बनाने के लिए आधुनिक तकनीक के मोबाइल उपलब्ध नहीं है। अगर किसी के पास है भी तो वह मजदूरी पर जाते है। सरकार गरीबों के साथ धोखा कर रही है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सरकार न तो उन्हें फोन दे रही है न खर्चा और न ही किसी प्रकार का प्रशिक्षण। इस कदम के बाद आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर व हैल्पर आंदोलन पर मजबूर हो जाएगी। इस दौरान मांग उठाई गई सरकार ने वर्ष 2018, 2020 के पीएमकेवाई फार्म राशि फैटाकस्टी फैबड, यूनिफार्म राशि दी जाए।

आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर व हैल्पर का मानदेय हर माह 7 तारीख तक आना चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि आज यूनियन ब्लाक दादरी की बैठक सीडीपीओ के साथ हुई। इसके उपरांत यूनियन ने निर्णय लिया है कि वर्कर वाट्सएप ग्रुप नहीं बनाएगी। सभी साथ अपना रिकार्ड पूरा रखे, जब तक सरकार उनके लिए आधुनिक फोन, रिचार्ज, खर्चा, प्रशिक्षण नहीं देती जब तक ग्रुप नहीं बनाया जाएगा। सरकार के साथ जो 2018 में जो समझौता हुआ था उसे लागू किया जाए नही तो हरियाणा की वर्कर व हैल्पर रोड पर उतर कर आंदोलन करेगी जिसका खामियाजा सरकार को भुगतना पड़ेगा। इस अवसर पर सचिव सुशीला, सरोज, कमला, उषा, बिमला, दर्शना आदि उपस्थित थे।

