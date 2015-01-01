पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:आशा वर्कर्स 10 नवंबर को विधायक सोमबीर के निवास का करेंगी घेराव

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
आशा वर्कर यूनियन हरियाणा की राज्य कमेटी के फैसले के अनुसार जिला दादरी की आशा वर्कर 10 नवंबर को विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान का घेराव करेगी। घेराव की तैयारी के लिए जिला प्रधान कमलेश की अध्यक्षता मे सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के दफ्तर मे जिला कार्यकारिणी की मीटिंग हुई। मीटिंग को सीटू राज्य अध्यक्ष एवं यूनियन राज्य महासचिव सुरेखा, सीटू राज्य उप प्रधान कमलेश, सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के जिला प्रधान राजकुमार ने संबोधित किया।

सीटू राज्य अध्यक्ष सुरेखा ने कहा कि राज्य की 20 हजार आशा वर्कर्स 7 अगस्त से आंदोलन पर है परंतु राज्य सरकार ने अभी तक मांगों का समाधान नहीं किया। कोविड- 19 से बचाव में आशा वर्कर्स स्वास्थ्य विभाग में बुनियादी भूमिका निभा रही है। वे जान जोखिम में डाल कर कोविड को रोकने का काम कर रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आशाएं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की बुनियाद है। राज्य उपप्रधान कमलेश ने बताया कि आशा साथी मुख्य रूप से जनता को गुणवत्ता स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं प्रदान करने के लिए सरकारी स्वास्थ्य के ढ़ाचें को मजबूत किया जाए व एनएचएम को स्थाई करवाने, आठ एक्टिविटी का काटा गया 50 प्रतिशत पैसा जो 2019 तक मिलता रहा था इसे तुरंत वापस लागू करवाने, कोविड-19 में काम कर रही आशाओं को जोखिम भत्ते के तौर पर 4 हजार दिए दिलवाने, कोविड-19 के लिए केंद्र की ओर से दिए जा रहे 1000 प्रोत्साहन राशि का 50 प्रतिशत राज्य का शेयर देने, गंभीर रूप से बीमार एवं दुर्घटना के शिकार आशाओं को सरकार के पैनल अस्पतालों में इलाज की सुविधा दी जाए।

आशाओं को समुदायिक स्तरीय स्थाई कर्मचारी बनाया जाए। जब तक पक्का कर्मचारी नहीं बनाया जाता तब तक हरियाणा सरकार का न्यूनतम वेतन दिया जाए और इसे महंगाई भत्ते के साथ जोड़ा जाए। ईएसआई एवं पीएफ की भी सुविधा दी जाए। आशा वर्कर्स को हेल्थ वर्कर का दर्जा दिया जाए। 21 जुलाई 2018 को जारी किए गए नोटिफिकेशन के सभी निर्णयों को लागू करवाना है। सरकार व मुख्यमंत्री तुरंत मांगों का समाधान करे। अंतू, सुनिता, सुमन, प्रमिला, रोशनी, भतेरी, बाला, गीता, मूर्ति, सुशीला भी उपस्थित रही।

