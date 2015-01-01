पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

8 माह बाद लगी कक्षाएं:राजकीय कॉलेज में बीए प्रथम वर्ष और बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं दो चरणों में लगी

बौंदकलां2 घंटे पहले
राजकीय महाविद्यालय में मंगलवार को आठ महीने बाद बीए प्रथम वर्ष और बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं दो चरणों में लगाई गई। पहले दिन केवल 10 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी ही कक्षाओं में पहुंचे। गौरतलब है कि मार्च के बाद से ही कॉलेज में कक्षाएं लगनी बंद हो गई थी। हरियाणा उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय पंचकूला द्वारा 16 नवंबर से प्रदेश के कॉलेजों में कक्षाओं को संचालित करने के आदेश दिए थे।

चौधरी बंसीलाल विश्वविद्यालय भिवानी से संबंधित कॉलेजों में मंगलवार से कक्षाएं लगाए जाने के आदेश दिए थे। राजकीय महाविद्यालय में मंगलवार को बीए प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षा सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक जबकि बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षा दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे से दोपहर साढ़े 3 बजे तक लगाई गई। पहले दिन बीए प्रथम वर्ष की 23 छात्राएं और बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष की 4 छात्राएं कक्षाओं में पहुंची। मंगलवार को कक्षाएं लगाने से पहले क्लास रूम को सेनिटाइजड करवाया गया।

हर क्लास रूम में सेनिटाइजर की बोतल रखी गई थी। छात्राएं कक्षाओं में मास्क लगाकर पहुंची थी।मंगलवार तक बीए प्रथम वर्ष की 240 सीटों पर 231 एडमिशन हुए थे। बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष की 80 सीटों पर 11 एडमिशन हुए थे। वहीं पर बीए द्वितीय वर्ष में 206 दाखिले और बीए तृतीय वर्ष में 154 एडमिशन हुए है।

बीकॉम द्वितीय वर्ष में 24 एडमिशन और बीकॉम तृतीय वर्ष में 17 दाखिले हुए है। हरियाणा उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय की कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार बीए-बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं सोमवार व मंगलवार को लगाई जाएगी। बीए-बीकॉम द्वितीय वर्ष की कक्षाएं बुधवार व गुरुवार को लगाई जाएगी। बीए-बीकॉम तृतीय वर्ष की कक्षाएं शुक्रवार और शनिवार को लगाई जाएगी।

