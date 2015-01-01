पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बैठक शुरू होने से पहले ही किसान नेता को घर से गिरफ्तार कर थाने लाई पुलिस

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी के लिए होनी थी बैठक, किसानों नेताओं ने विरोध जताया

26 नवंबर को प्रस्तावित दिल्ली कूच की रणनीति बनाने में जुटे किसान नेताओं में से एक को शहर थाना पुलिस ने मेजबान चौक के समीप की कॉलोनी से मंगलवार सुबह गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद किसान नेता को शहर थाना पुलिस अपने साथ ले गई। मौके पर मौजूद अन्य कुछ संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने गिरफ्तारी पर विरोध जताया है। लेकिन उनको छुड़ाने के लिए मौके पर मौजूद लोगों की संख्या कम होने के कारण उनके प्रयास असफल रहे। उन्होंने प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की और सरकार पर तानाशाह रवैया अपनाकर किसानों की आवाज को दबाने के आरोप लगाए।

गौरतलब है कि किसान संगठनों ने 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच का ऐलान किया हुआ है। इसकी तैयारी के लिए भाकियू लोकशक्ति प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगबीर सिंह ने मेजबान चौक के समीप की कॉलोनी में अपने अावास पर कुछ किसान संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक बुलाई गई थी। बैठक में भाग लेने के लिए एडवोकेट संजीव तक्षक, किसान यूनियन जिला प्रभारी यादवेंद्र डुडी, भूपेंद्र फौगाट, अजय, सुखबीर, आचार्य देवी सिंह, किसान यूनियन जिला महासचिव धर्मचंद आदि पहुंचे।

बैठक शुरू होने से ठीक पहले शहर थाना प्रभारी तेलूराम अपनी टीम सहित मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने वहां से जगबीर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और अपने साथ थाने ले आई। गिरफ्तारी को लेकर मौके पर मौजूद किसान नेताओं और विभिन्न संगठनों के लोगों ने विरोध जताया। मौके पर मौजूद संगठनों के लोगों ने ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों और आम आदमी की आवाज को पुलिस का रौब दिखाकर दबाना चाहती है। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं होगा। इसके अलावा जिले में कहीं भी किसानों का ना तो कहीं प्रदर्शन हुआ और ना ही कहीं धरना और विरोध किया गया।

