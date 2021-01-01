पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:बोर्ड पर लिखा, भाजपा व जजपा नेताओं का आना निषेध

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांव समसपुर में फ्लैक्स बोर्ड लगाते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
गांव समसपुर में फ्लैक्स बोर्ड लगाते लोग।
  • आंदोलन कर रहे किसान साथ न देने पर नेताओं से नाराज, समसपुर में लगाए फ्लैक्स बोर्ड

फौगाट खाप 19 की सर्वजातीय पंचायत में किए भाजपा व जजपा नेताओं के बहिष्कार के ऐलान का असर दिखाई देने लगा है। मंगलवार को गांव समसपुर में जगह जगह मुख्य मार्ग पर किसानों ने फ्लैक्स बोर्ड लगा दिए हैं। जिन पर भाजपा व जजपा नेताओं के गांव में आना निषेध लिखा गया है। यही नहीं किसानों ने भाजपा व जजपा नेताओं को तीनों कृषि कानून वापस होने तक गांव में आने पर दौड़ा दौड़ा कर पीटने की भी चेतावनी दी है।

सर्वजातीय पंचायत में खाप प्रधान ने किया था ऐलान

तीनों कृषि कानूनों के वापस नहीं लेने से नाराज किसानों के हक मेें फौगाट खाप 19 की सर्वजातीय पंचायत 29 जनवरी को बाबा स्वामी दयाल धाम पर हुई थी। पंचायत के दौरान खाप प्रधान बलवंत सिंह फौगाट ने ऐलान करते हुए भाजपा व जजपा नेताओं का बहिष्कार किया था।

इस दौरान खुले तौर पर खाप प्रधान ने डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत सिंह, सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह और हाउसिंग बोर्ड चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट का हुक्का पानी बंद करते हुए सामाजिक व राजनेतिक बहिष्कार का ऐलान कर दिया।

फौगाट खाप के सभी गांवों में लगेंगे बहिष्कार के फ्लैक्स बोर्ड

फौगाट खाप की सर्वजातीय पंचायत में यह भी फैसला सुनाया गया था कि खाप के सभी गांव के अड्‌डे पर फ्लैक्स बोर्ड लगाए जाए। जिन पर भाजपा व जजपा सत्ताधारी नेताओं का गांव में आना निषेध लिखा जाए। खाप प्रधान ने तो यहां तक कहा था कि इसके बावजूद अगर कोई नेता इन गांव में आता है तो उसके कपड़े फाड़ कर वापस भगाया जाए।

गांव समसपुर के अड्‌डे पर फ्लैक्स बोर्ड लगाने वाले किसानों भूपेंद्र फौगाट, राकेश फौगाट, कर्णसिंह फौगाट व बलजीत सिंह ने कहा कि जब तक तीनों काले कृषि कानून सरकार वापस नहीं ले लेती। जब तक भाजपा व जजपा नेताओं का गांव में आना निषेध है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser