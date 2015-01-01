पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाखों का नुकसान:बाढड़ा में शाॅर्ट सर्किट से सात एकड़ की नरमा जलकर खाक, मकान क्षतिग्रस्त

बाढड़ा4 घंटे पहले
बाढड़ा के तोता ढाणी के पास ट्यूबवेल पर शार्ट सर्किट होने से कमरे में रखी गई सात एकड़ की कपास नरमा जलकर राख हो गई। नरमा में आग लगने से दो कमरे क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। पीडि़त किसान ने बताया कि आग लगने से कमरे की छत भी टूट गई और दीवारों में दरार आ गई है। एसडीएम व तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन देकर सारे मामले की जांच करवा कर उनके नुकसान की भरपाई करवाने की मांग की है।

बाढड़ा निवासी अतर सिंह ने बताया कि वह खेती बाड़ी कर अपने परिवार की आजीविका चलाता है। उन्होंने खेत पर बने मकान में अभी कई क्विंटल कपास एकत्रित कर रखी है जिससे देर रात्रि लगभग दो बजे के आसपास अचानक शार्ट सर्किट से कपास में आग लग गई। इससे बाद आस पास के लोगों ने बिजली आपूर्ति बंद करवाई और उसके बाद आग बुझानेे का प्रयास किया लेकिन तब तक कमरों में भरी गई कपास, बिजली के उपकरण व अन्य घरेलू सामान के अलावा दो कमरे पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

पीडि़त किसान ने बताया कि बिजली विभाग की मामूली लापरवाही से उनके पांच लाख के लगभग नुकसान हुआ है जिससे परिवार को काफी सदमा पहुंचा है। सरपंच राकेश बाढड़ा, व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष रामकिशन फौजी, गणपत सिंह आदि ने किसानों के प्रतिनिधि मंडल के साथ उपमंडल कार्यालय पहुंच कर एसडीएम शंभु राठी, तहसीलदार शेखर नरवाल, एसएचओ बीरसिंह को शिकायत देकर सारे मामले की जांच करवा कर उनके नुकसान की क्षतिपूर्ति करवाने की मांग की। तहसीलदार शेखर नरवाल ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही राजस्व विभाग को मौका मुआयना कर आगामी कदम उठाने के लिए आदेश दिया है।

