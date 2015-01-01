पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:बीईओ ने 3 निजी स्कूलों में पहुंच जांची व्यवस्थाएं

बौंदकलां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बौंदकलां। खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सुंदर सिंह गुरुवार को निजी स्कूल का निरीक्षण करते हुए।

नवंबर से प्रदेश में कोरोना के मामले देश में सबसे ज्यादा तेजी से बढ़ रहे है। स्कूलों में भी कोरोना ने दस्तक दे दी है। सरकार द्वारा एक नवंबर से केवल 9वीं से 12वीं तक की अनुमति दी गई थी। बीईओ ने गुरुवार को कस्बे के तीन मुख्य निजी स्कूलों का औचक निरीक्षण किया।प्रदेश में हर रोज दो हजार से ज्यादा केस कोरोना के आ रहे है जबकि रोजाना दो दर्जन से अधिक मौतें भी हो रही है। इसके साथ ही मास्क लगाने, स्कूलों को दो बार सेनिटाइज करने, हाथ धोने के लिए साबुन की व्यवस्था और थर्मल स्कैनिंग मशीन से जांच करने में भी कहीं कोताही तो नहीं हो रही इसको लेकर बीईओ ने औचक निरीक्षण किया।

सभी नियमों का किया जा रहा था पालन: बीईओ
खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सुंदर सिंह कहा कि उन्होंने बौंदकलां के मुख्य तीन स्कूलों का औचक निरीक्षण किया था। निरीक्षण के दौरान छात्रों और अध्यापकों ने मास्क लगा रखा था। सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का भी पालना हो रही थी। निरीक्षण में 9वीं से नीचे की कक्षाएं लगाई हुई नहीं मिली। उन्होंने बताया कि निजी स्कूलों को 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक ही कक्षाएं गाइडलाइंस के तहत लगाने को कहा गया है। शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा आगे भी निरीक्षण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें