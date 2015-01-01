पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरखी दादरी:राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल सफल बनाने का किया आह्वान

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
26 नवंबर को देश की ट्रेड यूनियनों द्वारा केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार की आमजन, भवन निर्माण से संबंधित मजदूर, किसान, कर्मी विरोधी नीतियों को लेकर राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल का आह्वान किया गया है। इसे सफल बनाने के लिए विभिन्न यूनियनों से जुड़े हुए पदाधिकारियों द्वारा जनसंपर्क अभियान के माध्यम से सफल बनाने का अपील की जा रही है। मंगलवार को इंटक जिला प्रधान सुशील धानक के नेतृत्व में बैठक के आयोजन के उपरांत जनसंपर्क करते हुए सभी से इस राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में पूर्ण समर्थन का आह्वान किया गया।

इस दौरान इंटक के पदाधिकारियों व सदस्यों ने केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार की गलत नीतियों के प्रति अपने गुस्से का इजहार नारेबाजी के साथ किया। सुशील धानक ने कहा कि आज पूरे देश में आमजन, मजदूर, किसान, कर्मी सहित समस्त वर्ग बीजेपी की गलत नीतियों के चलते बुरी तरह से परेशान हो चुके है। हकीकत यह है कि यह केवल पूंजीपतियों को लाभ देने वाली सरकार है इसे आम जन के हितों की कोई चिंता नहीं है। इनका प्रत्येक निर्णय यह साबित करने के लिए काफी है कि भाजपा केवल और केवल बड़े उद्योगपतियों व संपन्न व्यवसायियों के लाभ के लिए काम कर रही है।

इस कोरोना काल में भी जिस प्रकार मजदूर श्रम कानूनों को बदला गया, भवन निर्माण मजदूरों को उनके हकों से वंचित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है, उनके हकों की राशी पर डाका डाला जा रहा है, उनके पंजीकरण को बट्टे खाते के हवाले करने के लिए कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं, किसानों को उनके ही खेतों में मजदूर बनाने का प्रयास तीन कानूनों के जरिए किया गया उससे आज पूरा देश गुस्से में है। 26 नवंबर को पूरा देश इस पार्टी के निर्णयों का जवाब हड़ताल से देगा, यह चेतावनी होगी कि बीजेपी आमजन विरोधी नीतियों से बाज आए। इस दौरान हितेश, जोगेंद्र, सुधाकर, राजेश, राज, रोहताश, जितेंद्र, कांता, बबीता, कमलेश, सुनीता, रूपा, रानी, मंजू, बाला आदि उपस्थित थे।

