प्रोजेक्ट:गंदगी मुक्त होगा शहर, 960 टन कूड़े-कचरे का निस्तारण करने के लिए ढाई करोड़ मंजूर

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दादरी। डंपिंग स्टेशन पर लगे कूड़े के ढेर में लगी आग।

शहर को जल्द ही प्रदूषण और गंदगी से निजात मिलने वाली है। क्योंकि पिछले 4 वर्षों से लगातार पूरे शहर से निकलने वाला कूड़ा कचरा डंपिंग स्टेशन पर डाला जा रहा है। लेकिन कूड़े कचरे का निस्तारण नहीं होने से यहां पर कचरे के ढेर लग गए हैं। जिसमें जगह बनाने के लिए वहां अक्सर आग लगाई जाती है जिससे उठने वाले धुंए से शहर में वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ जाता है।

अब इस स्थिति से निपटने के लिए नप ने निजी कंपनी हायर की है। यह कंपनी डंपिंग स्टेशन पर पड़े कूड़े कचरे का निस्तारण करेगी। इसके लिए नगर परिषद ने ढाई करोड़ रुपये का बजट पास किया है। वहीं अब टेंडर अलॉट करने के लिए मुख्यालय को पत्र भी भेज दिया गया है। डंपिंग स्टेशन खाली होने से शहर में भी कूड़ा उठान तेज हो जाएगा। और कूड़ा कचरा डालने के लिए नगर परिषद के पास लंबी चौड़ी जमीन खाली होगी तो सफाई कर्मचारियों को भी समस्या नहीं आएगी।

हर रोज निकल रहा 20 टन कचरा

पिछले करीब चार वर्षों से पूरे शहर का कचरा रावलधी भिवानी लिंक रोड बाईपास नजदीक बने डंपिंग स्टेशन पर डाला जा रहा है। चार वर्ष पहले यह जगह समतल थी जिस पर बाद में चार दीवारी करके कूड़ा डालना शुरू कर दिया गया था। पूरे शहर से हररोज करीब 20 टन कूड़ा कचरा निकाल कर इसी डंपिंग स्टेशन में डाला जाता है। जिसके आधार पर चार वर्षों में इस डंपिंग स्टेशन पर करीब 960 टन कूड़ा कचरा जमा हो चुका है। इसी कारण यहां पर कूड़े कचरे के बड़े बड़े ढ़ेर लगे हुए हैं।

लोहा व प्लास्टिक रिसाइकिल कर कचरे काे किया जाएगा नष्ट

डंपिंग स्टेशन पर पड़े कूड़े कचरे से टेंडर लेने वाली कंपनी लोहा व प्लास्टिक भी अलग अलग करेगी। जिसमें काफी ऐसी वस्तुएं होती हैं जो रिसाइकिल हो सकती हैं। इन्हें अलग करने के बाद बचने वाला गीले व सूखे कूड़े का कंपनी वहीं पर निस्तारण कर देगी। इस कूड़े से निकलने वाले प्लास्टिक व लोहे को अलग करके इसको बेचा जाएगा।

कूड़ा डालने के लिए जगह नहीं, इसलिए लगाई जा रही आग

डंपिंग स्टेशन पर कूड़े कचरे के ढेर लगने से वहां जगह काफी कम रह गई है। हररोज शहर से निकलने वाला कूड़ा डालने के लिए जगह बनाई जाती है। यह जगह बनाने के लिए डंपिंग स्टेशन पर पड़ा कूड़े कचरे में आग लगा दी जाती है। लेकिन आज तक इस आगे को लगाने की बात नप शुरूआत से ही नकारता आ रहा है। मगर यह आग जो भी लगा रहा हो इससे उठने वाले धुंए से शहरभर का वातावरण प्रदूषित हो रहा है। अगर इस कूड़े कचरे का निस्तारण हो जाता है तो जगह बनाने के लिए आग लगाने की आवश्यकता नहीं पड़ेगी।

मुख्यालय से मंजूरी मिलते ही होगा टेंडर अलॉट: सचिव

डंपिंग स्टेशन पर पिछले 4 वर्षों से लगातार पूरे शहर से निकलने वाला कूड़ा कचरा डाला जा रहा है। इसके निस्तारण के लिए एक निजी कंपनी हायर कर ली गई है। निस्तारण के लिए ढाई करोड़ रुपये का बजट मंजूर हो चुका है। अब टेंडर अलॉट करने के लिए मुख्यालय को लेटर भेजा गया है। टेंडर अलॉट होते ही 4 महीने में काम पूरा कर दिया जाएगा। -प्रशांत परासर, सचिव, नगर परिषद।

