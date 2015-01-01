पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नशे पर काबू:सीएम उड़नदस्ते ने देसी शराब की 36 बोतल बेचते युवक पकड़ा

बौंदकलां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यमंत्री उड़नदस्ता रोहतक ने बौंदकलां में एक युवक को ठेका शराब देसी की 36 बोतल समेत पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने युवक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। मुख्यमंत्री उड़नदस्ते ने एसआई नरेंद्र के नेतृत्व में बस स्टैंड बौंदकलां मौजूद था। पुलिस टीम को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि बौंदकलां की वाल्मीकि बस्ती के समीप ढोबी तालाब पर एक कमरे में एक युवक ठेका देसी शराब बेच रहा है। सूचना पर मुख्यमंत्री उड़नदस्ता ढोबी तालाब वाली सड़क पर पहुंचा तो एक व्यक्ति शराब बेचता दिखाई दिया। पुलिस टीम ने उसे काबू कर लिया। जिसने अपना नाम सतेंद्र बताया।

पुलिस ने मौके पर चार पेटियों में शराब ठेका देशी मिली

पुलिस ने मौके पर चार पेटियों में शराब ठेका देशी मिली। जिनमें 11 बोतल एडीएस माल्टा, 10 बोतल मस्ती माल्टा, तीसरी पेटी में 10 अध्धे और 42 पव्वे मस्ती माल्टा के सीलबंद मिले। पुलिस टीम को युवक परमिट या लाइसेंस नहीं दिखा सका। पुलिस ने युवक को गिरफ्तार कर आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें