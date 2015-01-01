पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दिनभर चली 8 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से शीतलहर, जमाव बिंदू तक जा सकता हैं पारा

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पहाड़ों में गिरी बर्फबारी ने मैदानी इलाकों में रंग दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। बुधवार को पारे में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। बुधवार को न्यूनतम पारा 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया वहीं अधिकतम पारा 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। दिनभर 8 किलो मीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चलने के कारण दिनभर कंपकपी छुटती रही।

हालांकि दाेपहर को सूर्य देवता निकले और शाम तक धूप खिली रही, लेकिन हवा की गति तेज होने के कारण धूप में बैठने पर भी ठंड का एहसास हो रहा था। बुधवार को अलसुबह न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। वहीं पर धूप निकलने पर भी अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस से ऊपर नहीं पहुंच पाया। दिनभर लोग अलाव सेकते नजर आए। शुक्रवार को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण हुई बूंदाबांदी के बाद से ही कड़ाके की सर्दी पड़नी शुरू हो गई है।

क्षेत्र में रोजाना धुंध छाने से जहां पर वाहनों की गति को रोक दिया है। वहीं पर तीन दिन से ठंडी हवाएं चलने से पारा भी गिरना शुरू हो गया है। बुधवार को गांवों में 7 से 8 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चलने और दोपहर करीबन 12 बजे सूर्य देव के दर्शन हुए। इस कारण से लोग ठंड में ठिठुरते रहे। दोपहर को धूप निकलने पर भी लोगों को ठंडी हवाएं चलने से कोई राहत नहीं मिली। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में पारा जमाव बिंदू की ओर जा सकता है। धुंध भी अपना पूरा असर दिखाएगी। वहीं दूसरी ओर कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो धुंध और ठंड दोनों ही फसलों के लिए बेहतर है। धुंध के कारण फसलों पर ओस गिरेगी इससे फसलों की ग्रोथ अच्छी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें