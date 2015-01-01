पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुःख:चंद्रावती के निधन पर शोक जताया

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
पूर्व उपराज्यपाल चंद्रावती के निधन पर मंगलवार को उनके निवास स्थान पर पूर्व सीपीएस व महेंद्रगढ़ के विधायक राव दान सिंह, पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री रामबिलास शर्मा समेत अनेक राजनीतिक व सामाजिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने उनके आवास पहुंचकर शोक जताया। पूर्व उपराज्यपाल चंद्रावती के आवास शोक जताने पहुंचे महेंद्रगढ़ के विधायक व पूर्व सीपीएस राव दान सिंह ने कहा कि चंद्रावती जैसे पुराने वयोवृद्ध नेता हमारे लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत हैं और मौजूदा राजनीति के दौर को देखते हुए उनसे जितना ज्ञान मिला वह बहुत कम है।

पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री रामबिलास शर्मा ने कहा कि उन्होंने लंबे समय तक पूर्व उपराज्यपाल चंद्रावती के साथ करने का अवसर मिला। वह अपनी बात को ईमानदारी व मुखरता से उठाने में सक्षम थी और हमारे लिए बहुत पूजनीय थी। कन्या गुरुकुल पंचगावां में भी छात्राओं ने हवन यज्ञ में आहुति डालकर उनको श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया।

इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्री सतपाल सांगवान, पूर्व विधायक नृपेंद्र श्योराण, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री स्व. बंसीलाल की सुपुत्री डाॅ. सुमित्रा देवी, पूर्व विधायक सोमबीर सिंह, पूर्व विधायक ओमप्रकाश, देवेन्द्र,, जजपा जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश, भिवानी जिला अध्यक्ष विजय, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सत्येंद्र परमार, नप चेयरमैन संजय छपारिया, कन्या गुरुकुल प्रबंधन समिति अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश, जगत सिंह, राजकुमार, क्रेशर एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष विजय, प्रेम जांगड़ा, महेश, बबलू, राजेश चहल, कुलदीप, सोमेश, धर्मपाल धीर शास्त्री, मंदीप श्योराण, सुरेन्द्र आदि ने उनके आवास पहुंचकर संवेदना प्रकट की।

आकस्मिक निधन पर गहरा दुःख प्रकट किया

सांगवान खाप-40 द्वारा पूर्व उपराज्यपाल बहन चंद्रावती के आकस्मिक निधन पर गहरा दुःख प्रकट किया है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में सांगवान खाप-40 के प्रधान सोमबीर सांगवान, पदाधिकारियों एवं सदस्यों ने बहन चंद्रावती की आत्मा की शांति के लिए भगवान से प्रार्थना की। सांगवान खाप-40 के सचिव नरसिंह डीपीई, सुरजभान बिरहीं कन्नी प्रधान, सुरजभान झोझू कलां कन्नी प्रधान, मा. प्रताप मानकावास कन्नी प्रधान, वेदपाल एडवोकेट अटेला कन्नी प्रधान, रामसिंह तिवाला कन्नी प्रधान, रविन्द्र छपार कन्नी प्रधान, ईश्वर पैंतावास कला कन्नी प्रधान, राजसिंह, पृथ्वी नंबरदार, कमांडर ईश्वर सिंह, मा. धर्मपाल, राजमल, रामकिशन, अजय पार्षद, राजेंद्र सिंह, विजय सिंह शास्त्री आदि ने उनके कार्यों को याद किया और बताया कि बहन चंद्रावती ने शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपने विद्यार्थी काल से ही लेकर अंतिम समय तक जैसे जिला मुख्यालय दादरी में सरकारी पीजी महाविद्यालय के खुलवाने के बारे में बड़ी मेहनत की और लोगों को इस मुहिम में जोड़ा जो आज एक जनआंदोलन का रूप धारण करने जा रहा है। विशेषकर के कन्या शिक्षा के ऊपर उनका ध्यान अत्यधिक रहा।

बहन जी का जिला दादरी मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खुलवाने का एक बड़ा सपना था जिसको पूरा करने की जिम्मेवारी आज हम सब की है। अंत समय में उनकी अंतिम इच्छा रही थी कि उनके जीवित रहते जिला मुख्यालय पर एक सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खुले और उन्होंने सीएम से गुहार भी लगाई थी। लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से आकस्मिक निधन होने के कारण उनके जीते-जी यह सपना पूरा ना हो सका।

