निर्माण कार्य:दादरी की महेंद्रगढ़ चुंगी के पास जल्द शुरू होगा हाउसिंग बोर्ड फ्लैट्स का निर्माण

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
हरियाणा हाउसिंग बोर्ड के नवनियुक्त चेयरमैन और पूर्व विधायक राजदीप फौगाट ने दादरी के कई स्थानों पर हाउसिंग बोर्ड को आवंटित जमीनों का दौरा किया। इस दौरान हाउसिंग बोर्ड के मुख्य अभियंता व अन्य अधिकारी भी उनके साथ मौजूद रहे। फौगाट ने दादरी की महेंद्रगढ़ चुंगी, हरियाणा शहरी विभाग प्राधिकरण सेक्टर 8 व 9 में वर्ष 2013 व 2014 में बोर्ड को आवंटित जमीनों का दौरा किया।

बोर्ड के चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट अधिकारियों को साथ लेकर सबसे पहले सेक्टर 8 में पहुंचे। यहां पर हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण द्वारा बोर्ड को 6.40 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित की गई है। इस जमीन पर आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग के लिए 547 फ्लैट का निर्माण किया जाना है। जिनमें से 46 फ्लैट्स का निर्माण कार्य प्रगति पर है। बोर्ड के चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि डिमांड सर्वे पूरा होने के बाद बाकि फ्लैट्स का निर्माण कार्य भी जल्द ही शुरू किया जाए।

उसके बाद चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट ने दादरी की महेंद्रगढ़ चुंगी के समीप हाउसिंग बोर्ड को आवंटित साढ़े 6 एकड़ से अधिक जमीन का दौरा किया। यह जमीन नगर सुधार मंडल द्वारा अनुसूचित व पिछड़ा वर्ग के परिवारों के लिए फ्लैट बनाने के लिए हाउसिंग बोर्ड को आवंटित की गई थी। बोर्ड के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि महेंद्रगढ़ चुंगी के समीप स्थित इस जमीन पर कुल 345 फ्लैट्स का निर्माण किया जाना है।

जिसमें टाइप ए के 195 तथा टाइप बी के 150 फ्लैट शामिल हैं। हाउसिंग बोर्ड के चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट ने मुख्य अभियंता को इस जमीन को चिह्नित कर चार दीवारी करवाने तथा योजना के अनुसार जल्द से जल्द फ्लैट का निर्माण शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए। इनके अलावा हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण द्वारा दादरी के सेक्टर 9 में भी 6.50 एकड़ जमीन हाउसिंग बोर्ड को आवंटित की है। चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट ने सेक्टर 9 में भी दौरा कर अधिकारियों को जल्द इस जमीन पर फ्लैट निर्माण की योजना बनाने के निर्देश दिए।

