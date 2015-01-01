पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:जिले में कोरोना जांच की व्यवस्था बदली अब 24 घंटे में ही लैब भेजे जाएंगे सैंपल

चरखी दादरी
दादरी। सिविल अस्पताल में कोरोना जांच करवाने आई महिलाएं।

एक तरफ कोरोना महामारी देश के लिए लगातार खतरा बनती जा रही है। जिसको लेकर सरकार अरबों खरबों रुपये खर्च कर रही है और साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग कर्मचारियों को सबसे ज्यादा मेहनत करने पर दोगुणी सैलरी दे रही है। बावजूद इसके स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी ही इसे फैलने से रोकने की बजाय इसे बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं।

सिविल अस्पताल में भारी मात्रा के अंदर एक महीने पुराने कोविड सैंपल बाथरूम में मिले हैं। जिन्हें एक महीने से जांच के लिए भेजा ही नहीं गया था। यह मामला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के हेड ऑफिस पहुंच गया है। जिसमें लापरवाही करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की संयुक्त जांच टीम बना दी गई है।

सैंपल भेजने में देरी न हो इसलिए सिविल अस्पताल समेत जिले की तीनों सीएचसी टीमों पर इंचार्ज नियुक्त

सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए नहीं भेजने पर तत्कालीन कोविड नोडल अधिकारी चंचल तोमर व माइक्रोबायलॉजिस्ट नवीता बूरा ने अपने स्पष्टीकरण में कहा था कि फिल्ड में सैंपल लेने वाली टीमें समय पर सैंपल नहीं भेजती। इसलिए अगले दिन भेजने के समय पर और नए सैंपल आ जाते हैं। वहीं ऊपर लैबों में भी कम सैंपल लेने की बात भी कही थी। ऐसे में अब सैंपल आते ही 24 घंटे में लैब के अंदर जांच के लिए भेजे जा सके, इसके लिए नवनियुक्त कोविड नोडल अधिकारी गौरव भारद्वाज ने व्यवस्था बदल दी है। इसके लिए सिविल अस्पताल सहित जिले की तीनों सीएचसी की टीमों पर इंचार्ज लगा दिए गए हैं। यह इंचार्ज ही सैंपल लेने के बाद शाम 3 बजे तक सैंपल पहुंचाएंगे। इन सैंपलों की पूरी लिस्ट जिसमें सेंपल देने वालों की हिस्ट्री, नाम, पता और मोबाइल नंबर भी दिया जाएगा। ऐसे में अब सेंपल भेजने में देरी नहीं होगी और 24 घंटे के अंदर सैंपल लैब में भेजकर समय पर जांच रिपोर्ट दी जा सकेगी।

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या और बढ़ने की आशंका

सिविल अस्पताल के बाथरूम से नवंबर महीने में लिए 5257 सैंपल बरामद किए थे। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने इन सैंपलों को जांच के लिए 6 अलग अलग लैबों में भेजा गया था। शुरूआत में इनमें से कुछ ही सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई थी तो 14 पॉजिटिव मिले थे। वहीं कुछ सैंपल रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार को आई तो 2 और संक्रमित मिले हैं। ऐसे में अब तक 16 लोगों के सैंपल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। जब तक सभी सैंपल रिपोर्ट आएंगी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या और बढ़ने की आशंका है। ऐसे में एक महीने पुराने इस मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांची जाए तो पता चलेगा कि यह लोग कितने लोगों को संक्रमित कर चुके होंगे।

एडीसी व कोविड नोडल अधिकारी भी होंगे टीम में

मामले की शिकायत मिलने पर सबसे पहले उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने इसकी जांच करने एसडीएम डॉ.विरेंद्र अहलावत को भेजा था। जिन्होंने निरीक्षण करते हुए सिविल अस्पताल से एक महीने पुराने 5257 कोविड सैंपल बरामद किए थे। ऐसे में उपायुक्त ने इस लापरवाही की जांच कर रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के लिए एडीसी को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से सीएमओ डॉ.सुदर्शन पंवार ने नवनियुक्त कोविड नोडल अधिकारी गौरव भारद्वाज व डॉ.अंकुर को जांच टीम में शामिल किया है। अब इन तीन अधिकारियों की संयुक्त टीम ही पूरे मामले की जांच करेगी और एक सप्ताह के अंदर अपने रिपोर्ट जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग को पेश करेगी। इसी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर लापरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

