पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धोखाधड़ी:सीसीआई मिलों में ही भिजवा रही कपास, प्रति क्विंटल 2 किलो की जा रही कटाैती, प्रशासन करवाएगा जांच

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दादरी। टोकन लेने के लिए अपनी कपास लेकर अनाज मंडी पहुंचे किसान।
  • डीएमईओ ने लगाए सीसीआई के मिल संचालकों के साथ मिलीभगत के आरोप, परचेज मैनेजर ने सभी आरोपों को निराधार बताया

कपास की सरकारी खरीद में किसानों के साथ खरीद एजेंसी सीसीआई (कॉटन कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया) पर मार्केट कमेटी ने धोखाधड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए उपायुक्त को शिकायत सौंपी है। मार्केट कमेटी का आरोप है कि सरकार धर्मकांटा ठीक होने के बावजूद सीसीआई कॉटन मिलों पर ही लगे कांटे पर कपास का वजन करवा रहा है। जहां मिल संचालक वजन करने के नाम पर किसानों से प्रति क्विंटल 2 किलो ग्राम कपास काट रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ सीसीआई परचेज मैनेजर ने आरोप निराधार बताते हुए हर जांच को तैयार बताया है। मार्केट कमेटी की शिकायत पर उपायुक्त ने तुरंत एसडीएम को जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त कर दिया है। जांच के बाद ही आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मार्केट कमेटी का आरोप 822 क्विंटल कपास का हो चुका है गबन

मार्केट कमेटी अनुसार सीसीआई ने 12 अक्टूबर से कपास की सरकारी खरीद शुरू कर दी थी। अब तक सीसीआई ने किसानों से 41 हजार क्विंटल कपास खरीदी है। इसके हिसाब से मार्केट कमेटी ने अब तक 822 क्विंटल कपास की कटौती करने का आरोप लगाया है। मार्केट कमेटी ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा है कि प्रति क्विंटल 2 किलो ग्राम कपास काटकर ली जा रही है। इस 822 क्विंटल कपास के रूप में सीसीआई से सरकारी भाव 5725 के हिसाब से वसूली भी की जाएगी।

जो भी आरोप हैं वह गलत, हर जांच को तैयार: सीसीआई

सीसीआई परचेज मैनेजर शिवनंदन बघेल ने कहा कि उन पर जो भी आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं वह झूठे हैं। मैं हर जांच के लिए तैयार हूं।

कांटे का वजन सही, दो किलो ग्राम कटौती की करेंगे जांच: एसडीएम

एसडीएम डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह अहलावत ने कहा कि हमें मार्केट कमेटी की शिकायत मिल चुकी है। एक सप्ताह पहले ही हमने कपास का वजन करवाने वाले कांटों का वजन जांचा था जो बिलकुल सही पाया गया था। अब प्रति क्विंटल 2 किलो ग्राम की कटौती का मामला है तो इसकी जांच की जाएगी। जो भी गलत मिलेगा उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

एसपी को भी शिकायत देकर जांच करवाएंगे

डीएमईओ श्याम सुंदर ने कहा कि उन्हें शिकायत मिली है कि सीसीआई कपास को सरकारी कांटे पर तुलवाने की जगह सीधे कॉटन मिल में भेजकर उन्हीं के कांटे पर वजन करवा रहा है। जहां कांटे के नाम पर किसानों का प्रति क्विंटल 2 किलो ग्राम कपास काटी जा रही है। इस कार्य में मिल संचालकों के साथ सीसीआई की मिलीभगत है। हमने सीसीआई की शिकायत उपायुक्त को दे दी है। वहीं एसपी को भी देकर इसकी जांच करवाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें