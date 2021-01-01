पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने सौंपा ज्ञापन आज प्रतिनिधिमंडल दिल्ली रवाना होगा

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
जिला बार एसो. पदाधिकारी एडीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला बार एसो. पदाधिकारी एडीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए।
  • अधिवक्ताओं ने आंदोलन का किया समर्थन, कानून रद्द करने की मांग

जिला बार एसोसिएशन की बैठक प्रधान सुरेंद्र सांगवान की अध्यक्षता में की गई। जिसमें सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लिया गया कि शांतिपूर्वक किसान आंदोलन का हम समर्थन करते हैं। उन्होंने सरकार से अपील की है कि कृषि कानून के बिल को रद्द किया जाए।

किसानों के समर्थन में जिला दादरी बार के अधिवक्ताओं का प्रतिनिधिमंडल शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे दिल्ली के लिए बस लेकर रवाना होंगे। बस से जाने वाले प्रतिनिधिमंडल को प्रधान सुरेंद्र सांगवान हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगे। जिसमें बार के पदाधिकारी उप प्रधान अजय छिकारा, सचिव दीपक श्योराण, सह सचिव संदीप जांगड़ा, खजांची राजवीर वर्मा बस का नेतृत्व करेंगे। इस बस की सुविधा अधिवक्ता आनंद डबास की तरफ से की गई है जिसके लिए बार एसोसिएशन ने आभार व्यक्त किया है।

इसके साथ साथ आज किसानों के समर्थन में जिला दादरी बार के प्रधान सुरेन्द्र सांगवान के नेतृत्व में के एडीसी को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में उन्होंने मांग की है कि कृषि के तीनों काले कानूनों को रद्द किया जाए व शांति पूर्वक किसानों द्वारा आंदोलन करने व बात रखने का हक सुरक्षित किया जाए।

प्रधान ने बताया कि वे पहले भी घोषणा कर चुके है कि आंदोलन के दौरान जिन किसानों पर सरकार ने झूठे मुकदमे बनवाए हैं या आगे सरकार की झूठे मुकदमे बनवाने की कोई मंशा है तो उनकी निशुल्क पैरवी जिला दादरी बार एसोसिएशन करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य में भी हर संभव सहायता उन्हें प्रदान की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बारे सोमवार को दादरी बार एसोसिएशन कोई बड़ा फैसला भी ले सकती है।

