पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पीटीआई शिक्षकों का समर्थन:जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलने की मांग को मिला बल

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग काे लेकर मंगलवार को हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ लंबे समय से धरना पर बैठे पीटीआई शिक्षकों ने सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज के लिए समर्थन देकर किया। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न संस्थाओं से जुड़े सज्जन कुमार, राजकुमार, उदय सिंह, प्रदीप कुमार, विजय, सुरेंद्र धवन द्वारा हस्ताक्षर पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर करके मुख्यमंत्री से मांग की है कि चरखी दादरी जिला मुख्यालय पर पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर इस क्षेत्र को उच्च शिक्षा का तोहफा दें।

जिले में लंबे समय से सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग चली हुई है तथा यह क्षेत्र सदैव ही उच्च शिक्षा के अभाव में रहा है। यह बात कहते हुए पीटीआई शिक्षकों ने जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर इस क्षेत्र को उच्च शिक्षा का अनुदान प्रदान करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी अभिभावकों का हमेशा एक ही लक्ष्य रहता है कि वे अपने बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा दिलाकर काबिल बनाए।

इस क्षेत्र में शिक्षा के अभाव के कारण अनेक जरूरतमंद बच्चे उच्च शिक्षा हासिल करने से वंचित रह जाते है यदि सरकारी कॉलेज खुलता है तो यह क्षेत्र के बच्चों एवं अभिभावकों के लिए सौभाग्य का विषय होगा। यहां धर्मवीर, कर्मवीर सनवाल, राजकुमार, धर्मपाल, कंवरपाल सिंह नेहरा, सुरेश, सुरेश तक्षक, हनुमत, सुरेश शर्मा, सुनील, कुलदीप महला, विकास, रामकुमार वर्मा, नरेश कुमार वर्मा, वीरेंद्र सिंह, धनपत, श्यामसुंदर, साधुराम, महावीर, इत्यादि ने हस्ताक्षर कर हस्ताक्षर मांग पत्र सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को सौंपा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें