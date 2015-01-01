पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपायुक्त कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना:अवैध कब्जे हटवाकर जमीन वापस दिलाने की मांग

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
पिछले करीब 46 वर्षों से अपनी जमीन के मालिकाना हक के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर तक अपनी मांग उठा चुके नगर के पीड़ित किसानों द्वारा अपनी समस्या के हल की मांग को लेकर उपायुक्त कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना दिया गया। इसके बाद उपायुक्त को राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

पीड़ित किसान संयोजक भूपेंद्र जैन व अन्य किसानों ने धरने के दौरान वर्षों की पीड़ा व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि जब पूरा देश आज से 46 वर्ष पहले आपात काल के दंश को झेल रहा था तो उस समय उन सभी किसानों की जमीन को हरिजन कालोनी बनाने के नाम पर गैर कानूनी तरीके से नियमों को ताक पर रखकर कर मात्र नगर सुधार मंडल द्वारा मात्र एक रुपए आठ पैसे प्रति गज के हिसाब से अधिग्रहित कर लिया गया था। उस समय दर्जनों किसानों की करीब 46 एकड़ जमीन को अधिग्रहित किया गया था। जिस जमीन को गरीब हरिजनों की कालोनी बनाने के नाम पर ले लिया गया था वास्वतिकता यह है कि वहां आज तक भी इस मद में सरकार व प्रशासन द्वारा एक ईंट भी नहीं लगाई गई है।

योजना को कर दिया था रद्द

इसके अलावा इस जमीन को नीलामी के जरिए गैर कानूनी तौर पर बेचने का काम भी किया गया है जो कि पूरी तरह से नियमों व मूल योजना के खिलाफ था। जिन किसानों की जमीन को अधिग्रहित किया गया था वे बाद में इसके खिलाफ उच्च न्यायालय में भी गए थे जहां कि नीलामी के कंफर्म नहीं किया गया था। इसके बाद इस नीलामी पर स्टे लगा दिया गया था। इसके बाद वर्ष 1983 के 11 अक्टूबर को उच्च न्यायालय ने अनुसूचित वर्ग की इस कालोनी योजना को रद्द कर दिया था। हरियाणा सरकार ने इस निर्णय को सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में चुनौती दी थी। इसके बाद सरकार द्वारा संबंधित योजना को 1986 तक बढ़ा दिया गया था, लेकिन इस दौरान किसी भी प्रकार का कोई कार्य नहीं किया गया।

इसके बाद की स्थिति यह रही कि नगर सुधार मंडल चरखी दादरी को तीन बार इस योजना को सिरे चढ़ाने का समय सरकार द्वारा दिया गया लेकिन आज तक कोई ईट नही लगी है। जबकि हकीकत यह है कि वर्तमान में इस जमीन व अवैध कब्जों की भरमार है। जबकि दर्जनों किसान व उनकी तीन पीढिय़ां आज तक न्याय की तलाश में भटक रही है।

इस दौरान उपस्थित किसानों बिमल चंद, सुनील कुमार, संदीप सिंह, परीक्षत सिंह, अनिल जैन, सुरेश पांडवान, हरिराम खुडानिया, ओमप्रकाश चराया, गोपाल किशन, महेंद्र जैन, विवेकानंद व अन्यों ने सरकार व विभाग के समक्ष गरीब किसानों के साथ न्याय करते हुए उनकी जमीन को अवैध कब्जों से मुक्त करवा कर वापस दिलवाने की मांग उठाई ह

