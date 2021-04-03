पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा के लिए संघर्ष:सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज मिला तो होगा क्षेत्र का विकास

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाते हुए सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाते हुए सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता।
  • जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया

जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को हस्ताक्षर अभियान ठाकुर जी मंदिर में श्रीमद्भागवत ज्ञान यज्ञ कथा की कलश शोभा यात्रा के दौरान चलाया गया। हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ ठाकुर जी मंदिर परिसर में श्रीमद्भागवत ज्ञान यज्ञ कथा के व्यास पीठासीन पंडित पूर्णेन्दु महाराज व पुजारी रोहित शास्त्री, महेश प्रधान, यज्ञ प्रकाश गुप्ता, विकास गुप्ता, संदीप कुमार, किशन कुमार, मुकेश बंसल, धर्मवीर स्वामी, अजय कुमार कौशिक ने सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग का समर्थन करते हुए हस्ताक्षर पत्र सरकारी पीजी कालेज कमेटी के सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को सौंपा।

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर से गुहार लगाई है कि जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज को शीघ्र ही खोल कर इस क्षेत्र को उच्च शिक्षा का तोहफा दें। श्रीमद्भागवत ज्ञान यज्ञ कथा व्यास पीठासीन पंडित पूर्णेन्दु महाराज ने कहा कि पिछड़े वर्ग होने के कारण इस क्षेत्र में सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज का होना जरूरी है। यदि जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खुलेगा तो क्षेत्र में नए-नए आयाम स्थापित होगें और ज्यादा से ज्यादा क्षेत्र का विकास होगा। चरखी दादरी हरियाणा प्रदेश में सबसे पुराना व बड़ा उपमंडल है तथा अब जिला भी बन गया है।

हमारा चरखी दादरी नंबर वन तभी बनेगा जब जिला मुख्यालय पर उच्च शिक्षा के लिए सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की नींव रखी जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री आपने पूरे हरियाणा में अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता जयंती महोत्सव कार्यक्रम एवं सनातन धर्म को उज्जवल बनाने के लिए तथा पूरे हरियाणा में शिक्षा जगत का डंका बजाया है। आपने जिले के हर क्षेत्र में सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर हरियाणा का विकास किया है। इस अवसर पर महिला संकीर्तन मंडल ठाकुर जी मंदिर योगिता, कृष्णा, शगुन, निर्मला, मालती, मनीषा, ममता, विमला, सुमित्रा, राजबाला, सुदेश, अर्चना, संतोष, सावित्री, सरला, रामकली, संगीता, सरोज, अंजू, ममता, सपना, आशु ,अनीता, शिवानी, सुमन, कमलेश, इंदु ने हस्ताक्षर किए और महिला संकीर्तन मंडल द्वारा सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी के सदस्य रोहतास शर्मा को हस्ताक्षर पत्र सौंपा गया।

