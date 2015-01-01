पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चरखी दादरी:जिला बार एसोसिएशन के अधिवक्ताओं ने शिक्षा के लिए सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलने की मांग की

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर शुक्रवार को डोर-टू-डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ लघु सचिवालय में पूर्व जिला बार सचिव नसीब राणा, दिनेश कुमार एडवोकेट, संदीप सांगवान एडवोकेट, मनजीत फौगाट ने किया। उपस्थित सभी अधिवक्ताओं ने अपने-अपने हस्ताक्षर कर मुख्यमंत्री से मांग की है कि चरखी दादरी पूरे प्रदेश का सबसे पुराना व बड़ा उपमंडल रहा है और आपके द्वारा बनाया गया 22वां नया जिला है।

किंतु दादरी के लिए यह दुर्भाग्य की बात है कि जिला मुख्यालय पर एक भी सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज नहीं है। इसलिए मुख्यमंत्री को अब जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर चरखी दादरी क्षेत्रवासियों को एक उपहार दें। अधिवक्ताओं ने कहा कि यह क्षेत्र हमेशा पिछड़े वर्ग में गिना जाता है और इस क्षेत्र का विकास शिक्षा के द्वारा हो सकता है यदि इस क्षेत्र में उच्च शिक्षा के लिए सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खुलता है तो पूरे हरियाणा में यहां से योग्य युवक और युवतियां अच्छे पदों पर आसीन हो सकेंगे और आप द्वारा चलाया अभियान ‘मेरा हरियाणा-शिक्षित हरियाणा-विकसित हरियाणा’ को भी सफलता मिलेगी। यहां से उच्च शिक्षा प्राप्त करके छात्र छात्राएं हमारे हरियाणा की सेवा करेंगे और पूरे हरियाणा को शिक्षित करेंगे।

अधिवक्ताओं ने कहा कि हमारा चरखी दादरी नंबर वन तभी बनेगा जब जिला मुख्यालय पर उच्च शिक्षा के लिए सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की नींव रखी जाएगी। इस अवसर पर जिला बार एसोसिएशन के अधिवक्ता पंकज कुमार, अरुण जैन, एडवोकेट गौरव शर्मा, एडवोकेट विक्रम कलकल, एडवोकेट अक्षय फोगाट, एडवोकेट अमित, राजेश एडवोकेट, कृष्ण एडवोकेट, महेश राव, सुधीर मान एडवोकेट, एडवोकेट सोमबीर सिंह, नवीन वशिष्ठ एडवोकेट, सुदीप कुमार एडवोकेट, दुष्यंत कलकल एडवोकेट, विशाल सांगवान, संदीप सांगवान, धीरज जैन, मुकेश सांगवान, देवेंद्र फोगाट अधिवक्ता, नरेंद्र अधिवक्ता, सुरेंद्र अधिवक्ता, अशोक कुमार, अधिवक्ता, युद्धवीर सिंह अधिवक्ता, धर्मवीर सिंह श्योराण अधिवक्ता, अधिवक्ता राजकुमार, अधिवक्ता अनुराग फोगाट, अधिवक्ता कर्मवीर सिंह, अधिवक्ता शिव कुमार, अधिवक्ता गुलजारीलाल, अधिवक्ता बलवान सिंह, अधिवक्ता सुखदीप सिंह, अधिवक्ता शिवम् शर्मा, अधिवक्ता धर्मराज सिंह, अक्षय एडवोकेट एवं अनेक अधिवक्ताओं ने हस्ताक्षर कर माननीय मुख्यमंत्री से जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें