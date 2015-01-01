पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नव वर्ष पर मिलेगी सौगात:जिले को मिलेगा 480 यूनिट का ब्लड बैंक, 2 साल से अटका था प्रोजेक्ट

चरखी दादरी44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल की पुरानी बिल्डिंग, जहां बनेगा ब्लड बैंक।

जल्द जिले के लोगों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य उपचार सिविल अस्पताल में मिलने लगेगा। क्योंकि नव वर्ष से ही सिविल अस्पताल में 480 यूनिट का ब्लड बैंक शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके बाद कोरोना व डेंगू जैसी महामारी से निपटने में भी मदद मिलेगी। क्योंकि एंटी बॉडी लोगों के शरीर से खून लेकर ब्लड बैंक की मशीनों से ही प्लाजमा निकाला जा सकता है। जो कोरोना इमरजेंसी मरीजों को चढ़ा कर उनकी जान बचाई जा सकती है।

दूसरी तरफ डेंगू के इमरजेंसी मरीजों को भी ब्लड से प्लेटलेट निकाल कर चढ़ाई जा सकती हैं। यहीं नहीं पिछले 4 वर्षों से दादरी में सिर्फ ब्लड यूनिट स्टोरेज की सुविधा है जहां मात्र 30 यूनिट तक ब्लड रहता है। मगर कई ब्लड ग्रुप ऐसे हैं जो यहां नहीं रखे जाते और इमरजेंसी पड़ने पर मरीज के लिए भिवानी या फिर रोहतक से लेकर आने पड़ते हैं। ब्लड नहीं मिलने के कारण काफी लोग जिंदगी गवां देते हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले में 480 ब्लड यूनिट बैंक खोलने के लिए जनवरी 2019 में ही मंजूरी मिल गई थी। लेकिन दादरी में जगह चिन्हित नहीं होने से यह प्रोजेक्ट दो साल से अटका हुआ था। मगर अब सिविल अस्पताल की पुरानी बिल्डिंग में ही यह ब्लड बैंक बनाया जाएगा। जहां जगह चिन्हित कर पीडब्लूडी को सौंप दी है। पीडब्लूडी दिसंबर में इस बिल्डिंग की मरम्मत कर इसे स्वास्थ्य विभाग को हैंड ओवर कर देगा। इसके बाद नव वर्ष से ही इस बिल्डिंग में ब्लड बैंक शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

23 मशीनों की जरूरत, 7 खरीदीं

ब्लड बैंक शुरू करने के लिए 23 मशीनें और उपकरणों की जरूरत पड़ती है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने लाखों रुपयों की कीमत से 7 मशीने खरीद ली हैं। वहीं अब 16 मशीनों सहित अन्य उपकरण खरीदने बाकि हैं। यह मशीनें खरीदने के लिए सीएमओ ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को लेटर भेज दिया है। यह मशीनें व उपकरण दिसंबर में ही खरीद लिए जाएंगे ताकि जनवरी में ब्लड बैंक शुरू किया जा सके।

133 एंटी बॉडी होने के पर भी नहीं ले पा रहे प्लाजमा

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले में एंटी बॉडी देखने के लिए सीरो सर्वे करवाया था। इस दौरान जिले में करीब 133 ऐसे लोग मिले थे जिनमें एंटी बॉडी बन चुकी है। इन लोगों को कोरोना होकर ठीक भी हो चुका है। ऐसे लोगों के ब्लड से प्लाजमा निकाला जाता है जो कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज गंभीर होते हैं उनके ब्लड में चढ़ाया जाता है। इसके बाद गंभीर मरीज की भी एंटी बॉडी बन जाती है और वह जल्दी ठीक हो जाता है। लेकिन यह प्लाजमा ब्लड बैंक की मशीनों में ही निकाला जा सकता है। इसलिए जिले में 133 एंटी बॉडी होने पर भी उनकी मदद नहीं ली जा सकी है। उपचार नहीं होने के कारण है जिले से 22 इमरजेंसी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को रेफर किया जा चुका है वहीं 12 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत भी हो चुकी है।

जिले में कोरोना की तरह ही डेंगू भी फैल रहा है तेज रफ्तार से

जिले में कोरोना की तरह ही डेंगू भी तेज रफ्तार से फैल रहा है। जिले में जून महीने से लेकर अब तक 128 डेंगू संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके हैं। डेंगू होने पर ब्लड के अंदर जो प्लेटलेट होती हैं वह तेजी से कम होने लग जाती हैं। अगर प्लेटलेट 50 हजार से नीचे आ जाती हैं तो इंसान की जान खतरे में पड़ जाती है। इन हालातों में मरीज को दूसरे इंसान के ब्लड से प्लेटलेट निकाल कर चढ़ाई जाती हैं। ब्लड में रेड सेल और व्हाइट सेल सहित प्लेटलेट होती हैं। ब्लड बैंक में रेड व व्हाइट सेल एक तरफ करके प्लेटलेट निकाली जाती हैं और मरीज के खून में चढ़ाई जाती हैं। जिससे प्लेटलेट की संख्या बढ़ जाती हैं और मरीज खतरे से बाहर निकल जाता है। जिले में ब्लड बैंक खुलने के बाद प्लाजमा और प्लेटलेट की परेशानी नहीं रहेगी।

