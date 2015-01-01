पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:पीजी कॉलेज के लिए चलाया डोर टू डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान

चरखी दादरी35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर शनिवार को डोर-टू-डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ किया गया। हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ किसान नेता व विभिन्न संस्थाओं से जुड़े हुए सतबीर सिंह भूरा, पूर्व पुलिस अधिकारी कर्णसिंह, सज्जन सिंह प्रधान, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने किया। उपस्थित सभी ने हस्ताक्षर मांग पत्र पर अपने-अपने हस्ताक्षर कर हस्ताक्षर पत्र सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज के कमेटी सदस्य कर्ण सिंह सोनी, जयवीर सांगवान व रोहतास शर्मा को सौंपा।

इस अवसर पर सभी पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री से मांग की है कि शिक्षा हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर इस क्षेत्र का मान बढ़ाने की पहल करें। क्षेत्र के युवाओं को जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी खोलकर उच्च शिक्षा ग्रहण करने की सौगात प्रदान करें। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री को हरियाणा के विकास कार्य में सबका साथ-सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास के महामंत्र की तर्ज पर अभिभावकों, पूरे जिले के सभी धर्मों के लोग व जिले के नागरिकों की इस मांग को देरी ना करते हुए जल्द ही पूरा करना चाहिए ताकि क्षेत्र के लोगों के लिए ये एक बड़ी उपलब्धि साबित हो।

उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री से अपील की है कि वे जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोले जाने की घोषणा कर इस उचित मांग को पूरी करें। इस अवसर पर संदीप कुमार, दिनेश शास्त्री, रवि आर्य, रविंद्र कुमार, सुनील ग्रोवर, धर्मवीर, भारती, हरेंद्र सिंह, रणधीर सिंह, नरेश कुमार, सौरभ, ओमवीर सिंह, लीला राम, प्रदीप, रमेश कुमार, प्रमोद कुमार, सतीश पूनिया, कृष्ण कुमार यादव, पंडित सुरेश कुमार, सतबीर, अशोक, विनय, आनंद, अरुण कुमार, बिन्नी, संजय कुमार, जयदीप, गोविंद, जसबीर सिंह, कर्मवीर सिंह, उदय सिंह आदि ने अपने-अपने हस्ताक्षर कर इस मांग को अपना समर्थन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें