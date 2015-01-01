पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:डॉ. मनमोहन शर्मा और डॉ. दयानंद कादयान को मिलेगा साहित्य सम्मान

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
इतिहासविद् तथा बाबा मस्तनाथ विश्वविद्यालय रोहतक पूर्व इतिहास विभाग प्रमुख डॉ. मनमोहन शर्मा की पुस्तक ‘ऋग्वेद में विज्ञान’ को हरियाणा साहित्य अकादमी पंचकूला ने पुरस्कार के लिए श्रेष्ठकृति के रूप में चुना है। माजरावासी डॉ. मनमोहन शर्मा महाभारत में नारी, जैन पुरातत्व तथा स्थानीय पुरातत्व इतिहास पर शोध कार्य कर चुके हैं। इनकी माजरा का धार्मिक इतिहास पुस्तक चर्चित रही।

इनके राष्ट्रीय तथा अंतरराष्ट्रीय सेमिनार में सैकड़ों शोध-पत्र पढ़े जा चुके हैं। नितानंद वाणी प्रचार-प्रसार समिति जटेला धाम में भी हर साल स्वामी नितानंद के भक्ति साहित्य पर राष्ट्रीय सेमिनार आयोजन का नेतृत्व कर चुके हैं। इसी गांव के डॉ. दयानंद कादयान की पांडुलिपि ‘हरियाणवीं जनसंचार के विवधि आयाम’ को साहित्य अकादमी ने अनुदानित किया है। इनका सिवाना गांव की सूचना व्यवस्था पर शोध कार्य जनसंचार जगत के लिए प्रेरणादायी रहा है। इनके 50 से ऊपर शोध-पत्र प्रकाशित हो चुके है।

हरियाणा की संस्कृति, खेल, शिक्षा और देहाती लोकजीवन पर 400 के लगभग आलेख प्रतिष्ठित समाचार पत्रों में प्रकाशित हो चुके हैं। ये दोनों नितानंद वाणी प्रचार प्रसार समिति जटेला धाम के साहित्यिक आयोजनों से जुड़े रहते हैं। साहित्य अकादमी ने इनकी वैचारिक साहित्य लेखनी को सम्मान देकर इस जिले की साहित्यिक धरा को नवाजा है। इन पुरस्कारों की घोषणा से इलाके में हर्ष और उल्लास का माहौल है। इसे दीप-त्याेहार के ऊपर साहित्यिक सम्मान के रूप में देखा जा रहा है।

डॉ. दयानंद कादयान पांडवान स्कूल में मुख्याध्यापक के रूप में अध्यापनरत है। इनकी अन्य कृतियां ‘स्वामी ओमानंद सरस्वती और हिंदी पत्रकारिता’ तथा ‘स्मार्टफोन मीडिया एक सार्वभौम माध्यम’ प्रकाशनाधीन हैं। स्कूल में एजुसेट शिक्षा पर लघु शोध भी काफी चर्चित रहा। डॉ. दयानंद कादयान ने कहा कि प्रोफेसर बृजकिशोर मुकठयाला के शोध-निर्देशन में साहित्य सृजन के काम में जुटे रहेंगे। डॉ. मनमोहन शर्मा के निर्देशन में इतिहास में कई शोध परियोजनाओं पर काम चल रहा है। डॉ. दयानंदन कादयान को पत्रकारिता का नारद सम्मान मिल चुका है। बधाई देने वालो में मा. जयभगवान, ओमप्रकाश पूर्व सरपंच, करतार सिंह, रघुबीर, धर्म सिंह, राजेंद्र, कृष्ण कादयान एडवोकेट, जसबीर एडवोकेट, जयभगवान पूर्व पंच, सुरेंद्र कादयान, रणधीर सिंह पूर्व प्राचार्य, नरेंद्र पूर्व सरपंच, शिवनारायण पूर्व प्राचार्य, प्राचार्य डॉ. यशवीर सिंह आदि प्रमुख थे।

