चिंता बढ़ी:जिले में 7 नए संक्रमित मिलने से पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1210 पर पहुंचा, अब भी 246 केस एक्टिव

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव 80 साल के बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई है। संक्रमित मरीज हिसार अस्पताल में भर्ती किया हुआ था। वहीं गुरुवार को 7 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज भी जिले में मिले हैं। अब कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1210 पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में 246 एक्टिव केस हैं और 952 पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस लौट चुके हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा भी बढ़कर 12 पर पहुंच गया है।

सीएमओ डॉ. सुदर्शन पंवार ने कहा कि गुरुवार को जिले में गांव बिरही कलां निवासी 22 साल की युवती, गांव मिर्च निवासी 37 साल का व्यक्ति, बाढड़ा निवासी 60 साल का व्यक्ति, लाला लाजपत राय चौक नजदीक रहने वाला 45 साल का व्यक्ति, ब्रह्मकुमारी आश्रम वाली गली निवासी 31 साल की युवती, शंकर कॉलोनी निवासी 53 साल का व्यक्ति और शहरवासी 40 साल की महिला कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने गुरुवार को मिले सभी नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब तक 32 स्कूलों से लिए सैंपल, 26 विद्यार्थी मिल चुके कोरोना संक्रमित

जिले में कोरोना जितनी तेजी से फैल रहा है उसी तरह अब स्कूलों में भी संक्रमण फैलने लगा है। एहतियात के तौर पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने स्कूल खुलने के साथ ही सैंपलिंग शुरू करवा दी थी। नवंबर में 32 स्कूलों में सेंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। जिनमें करीब 26 बच्चे कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। यह सेंपल भी राजकीय स्कूलों से ही लिए जा रहे हैं। प्राइवेट स्कूल वाले बच्चे व स्टॉफ अस्पताल में आकर अपने सेंपल दे रहे हैं। अब तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना पर नकेल नहीं डाल पाया है कि डेंगू ने भी अपनी रफ्तार बढ़ा दी है। जिले में 128 डेंगू पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले चुके हैं। जिस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में फोगिंग शुरू करवा दी गई है।

स्कूल खुलने के साथ ही शुरू कराई थी सैंपलिंग

नवंबर महीने से ही 9वीं कक्षा से लेकर 12वीं कक्षा तक स्कूल खोल दिए गए थे। जिन्हें कोविड 19 की गाइडलाइन अनुसार ही स्कूल खोलने की मंजूरी दी गई थी। बावजूद इसके एहतियात के तौर पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी स्कूलों में 6 नवंबर से सेंपलिंग शुरू करवा दी थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 6 नवंबर से लेकर गुरुवार तक 32 सरकारी स्कूलों में जाकर सेंपल लिए हैं। इनमें से अब तक करीब 26 बच्चे कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं।

बिना फेस मास्क घूमने वालों से 61 लाख वसूले

जागरूकता करने पर भी लोग संक्रमण को हलके में ले रहे हैं। सरकार के आदेश पर बिना मास्क घर से बाहर घुमने वालों पर 500-500 रूपये का चालान काटना शुरू किया हुआ है। यह चालान पुलिस कर्मचारी, नगर परिषद कर्मचारी और स्वास्थ्य विभाग कर्मचारी कर रहे हैं। जो जून से लेकर 19 नवंबर तक 61 लाख रुपये के चालान काट चुके हैं।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. संजय गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस महीने 6 नवंबर से स्कूलों में सेंपलिंग शुरू करवा दी थी। इसके बाद 26 बच्चे संक्रमित मिले हैं। वहीं अगर मार्च से अब तक की बात की जाए तो 71 बच्चे कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। जिले में डेंगू की रोकथाम के लिए फोगिंग करवाई जा रही है और संक्रमित मरीजों के परिजनों सहित आस पड़ौस में भी ब्लड स्लाइड बनाई जा रही हैं।

