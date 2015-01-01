पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण रोकने को लेकर एक्शन:साहवे के कारण शहर में फिर से खरीददारों की भीड़ बढ़ी तो ट्रैफिक पुलिस सहित नप ने भी बरती सख्ती

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
बिना मास्क के युवक का चालान करता पुलिसकर्मी।
  • ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने पांच टीमें नियुक्त कर शहर में 85 के चालान काटकर लोगों को मास्क दिए

कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ते देख बिना मास्क घुमने वालों पर पुलिस ने सख्ती करनी शुरू कर दी है। साहवे होने के कारण शहर में खरीददारों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में बिना मास्क व बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने वालों से संक्रमण और ज्यादा फैलने की संभावना बढ़ गई है। सोमवार को पुलिस ने बिना मास्क वाले लोगों के चालान काटे हैं।

एसपी विनोद कुमार ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस को सख्त निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि बिना मास्क वालों पर अंकुश लगाया जाए। इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सोमवार को शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर खड़े होकर बिना मास्क वालों के चालान काटे। वहीं एसपी ने अभियान की तरह बिना मास्क वालों के चालान करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। इसी के साथ पुलिस कर्मियों ने दुकानदारों को भी सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए जागरूक करना शुरू कर दिया है।

शहर में जाम लगाने वाले वाहनों को भी किया जा रहा है इंपाउंड

लोग सड़कों पर ही अपने वाहन खड़े करके खरीददारी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में दिनभर शहर की सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। इसलिए पुलिस प्रशासन व नगर परिषद की टीम मिलकर सड़कों पर खड़े वाहनों के चालान करने के साथ उन्हें इंपाउंड कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए नगर परिषद ने विशेष तौर पर क्रेन लगाई हुई है। जो सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों को इंपाउंड कर नगर परिषद की खाली जमीन पर ले जा रही हैं और वाहन चालक से ही क्रेन का किराया भी वसूला जा रहा है।

चालान टीमों को मास्क उपलब्ध करवाए हुए : एसपी

एसपी विनोद कुमार ने सभी चालान टीमों को फेस मास्क उपलब्ध करवाए हुए हैं। ट्रैफिक पुलिस बिना मास्क वालों का चालान काटते हैं उन्हें मास्क भी दे रहे हैं। इसके बाद लोगों को जागरूक करते हैं कि आगे से जब भी घर से बाहर निकले फेस मास्क लगाकर ही निकले। सोमवार को ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने करीब 85 बिना मास्क वाले लोगों के चालान किए हैं।

नियमों की पालन न करने पर सख्ती

बिना मास्क घर से निकलने वालों व भीड़ में आने वालों के चालान किए जा रहे हैं। बिना मास्क वालों पर सख्ती करने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस की 5 टीमें बनाकर शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में नियुक्त की गई हैं। ट्रैफिक पुलिस दुकानदारों को भी सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए जागरूक कर रही है।'' -दलबीर सिंह, पुलिस इंचार्ज, ट्रैफिक।

