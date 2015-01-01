पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन मौन:एनजीटी के आदेशों की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे नेशनल हाईवे के निर्माण में लगे डंपर

बौंदकलां2 घंटे पहले
जिले की एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 400 से अधिक चल रहा है। उत्तरी राज्यों में हवा खराब होने के चलते पूरे एनसीआर में प्रदूषण फैलाने पर कार्रवाई करने का आदेश जारी किया गया था। इसके साथ ही जिला उपायुक्त ने भी एडवाइजरी जारी की थी। दादरी चंडीगढ़ मुख्य मार्ग पर नेशनल हाईवे 152डी के निर्माण में लगे डंपर बिना ढके ही खुले में रेत से भरे ओवरलोड डंपर धड़ल्ले से चल रहे है। लेकिन प्रशासन मौन धारण किए हुए है।

नेशनल हाईवे 152डी के निर्माण में लगे डंपर ओवरलोड चल रहे है। इसे साथ ही डंपरों में खुले में रेत ले जाया जा रहा है। जबकि डीसी और एनजीटी के नियमों में डंपर अडरलोड और डंपर को तिरपाल से ढका हुआ होना चाहिए। इसके साथ ही दिन में तीन बार पानी का भी छिड़काव होना चाहिए। एनजीटी के नियमों को ताक पर रख डंपर धूल उड़ा रहे है। जिससे पर्यावरण प्रदूषित हो रहा है। वहीं पर प्रशासन कोई एक्शन नहीं ले रहा है। नेशनल हाईवे 152डी पर मिट्टी डालने का काम युद्ध स्तर पर चल रहा है।

इसके साथ ही रोड़ियों से भरे डंपर भी ओवरलोड दौड़ रहे है। कस्बे में दादरी चंडीगढ़ मुख्य मार्ग और बौंदकलां-ऊण संपर्क मार्ग से हर रोज रेत से भरे डंपर ओवरलोड चलने के साथ ही धूल उड़ा रहे है। जिसके कारण आमजन को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। दिनभर रेत से भरे डंपर चलने से ओवरलोड डंपरों से रेत उड़कर अन्य वाहनों के चालकों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बना हुआ है। इसके साथ ही पर्यावरण को भी प्रदूषित कर रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से ओवरलोड डंपरों को अंडरलोड चलवाने की मांग की है।

