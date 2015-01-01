पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाढड़ा:सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण से कस्बे में जाम की समस्या, प्रशासन नहीं दिखा रहा कोई रुचि

बाढड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे की सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण व सड़कों पर वाहन खड़े करने के कारण पूरे दिन कस्बे में जाम लगते रहते हैं लेकिन प्रशासन पूरी तरह से खामोश है। इससे वाहन चालकों व कस्बावासियों को अनेक परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कस्बे के सतनाली रोड, क्रांतिकारी चौक, जेवली रोड पर रेहड़ी, फल बेचने वाले, दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़कों तक सामान लगाने व सड़कों पर दुकानों के आगे गाड़ी खड़ी करने के कारण पूरे दिन बार-बार जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

इससे सड़कों पर वाहनों की लंबी-लंबी कतारें लग जाती हैं। दुपहियां वाहनों के चालकों व राहगीरों का सड़कों से गुजरना परेशानियों से भरा हो जाता है। वाहनों से निकलने वाले धुंए के कारण आम आदमी को अनेक दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शिव कुमार, राजबीर सिंह, सचिन सैन, नरेन्द्र आदि ने बताया कि कस्बे में पुलिस प्रशासन की लापरवाही व दुकानदारों, रेहड़ी वालों के अतिक्रमण के कारण कस्बे में जाम की स्थिति बनती है। प्रशासन मामले में थोड़ी सी रूचि ले तो जाम की स्थिति से आम आदमी को निजात मिल सकती है।

सड़कों पर खड़े होने वाले अवैध वाहनों को पुलिस सड़कों से हटवा कर चौक व बाजार से दूर स्थान निर्धारित कर खड़ा करवा सकती है। इसके लिए पुलिस विभाग को कुछ पुलिस कर्मियों की तैनाती करनी होगी। जो कस्बे की सड़कों पर खड़े होने वाहनों पर निगाह रखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें