चरखी दादरी:शहर की सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण से पूरा दिन रहती जाम की स्थिति रेहड़ी वालों के अलावा किसी पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही नप

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
  • नगर परिषद अधिकारियों की खानापूर्ति के चलते लगातार बिगड़ रहे शहर के हालात, दोबारा नहीं चलाया अभियान

नगर परिषद अधिकारियों की खानापूर्ति से लगातार शहर के हालात बिगड़ते जा रहे हैं। शहर को अतिक्रमण लगातार सिकोड़ते जा रहा है और ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था भी खराब हो चुकी है। यहीं कारण है कि पूरे दिन शहर की सड़कों पर जाम जैसे हालात बने रहते हैं। एक सप्ताह पहले शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद ने अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया था। लेकिन दो घंटे अभियान में सिर्फ खानापूर्ति ही नजर आई। अतिक्रमण करने वालों पर दबाव बनाने के लिए सिर्फ वीडियोग्राफी करवाई गई थी। मगर कार्रवाई आज तक नहीं की गई है और न ही दोबारा से अभियान की शुरूआत की गई है।

शहर में सभी दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों से बाहर करीब 15 से 20 फुट आगे तक सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण किए हुए हैं। यह अतिक्रमण दोनों तरह से होने के कारण शहर की सड़के लगातार सिकुड़ती जा रही हैं। क्योंकि नप चाहे अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाए या न चलाए। दुकानदारों द्वारा किए अतिक्रमण के सामने आंखें बंद करके निकलते हैं। जिससे दुकानदारों के हौसले बुलंद हो चुके हैं और वह अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा रहे हैं।

शहर से अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर नप कितना गंभीर है यह अभियान के दौरान देखने से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। क्योंकि अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाने जब भी नप की टीम ग्राउंड में उतरती है सिर्फ रेहड़ी वालों को हटवाते हैं। इतना ही नहीं रेहड़ी वालों का ही सामान जब्त किया जाता है। जबकि दुकानदारों द्वारा किया गया अतिक्रमण देखकर भी नगर परिषद कर्मचारी अंजान बन जाते हैं। इससे साफ है कि यह अभियान अतिक्रमण हटवाने का नहीं बल्कि रेहड़ी वालों को शहर से बाहर खदेड़ने का है।

हर बार नगर परिषद हाउस की बैठक में शहर को अतिक्रमण मुक्त बनाने के लिए सर्वसम्मति से फैसला पारित किया जाता है। जिसके बाद अतिक्रमण हटवाने को लेकर रणनीति तैयार की जाती है। इस रणनीति पर कार्य भी शुरू कर दिया जाता है लेकिन जब नगर परिषद की टीम मैदान में उतरती है उन पर पता नहीं क्या दबाव या फिर परेशानी आ जाती है कि वह दुकानदारों पर कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाते।

^शहर को अतिक्रमण मुक्त जरूर किया जाएगा। इसके लिए पूरी रणनीति से ही काम किया जा रहा है। फिलहाल थोड़ी बहुत सख्ती दिखाकर चेतावनी दी जा रही है। जल्द ही सुचारू रूप से भी अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिसके लिए पुलिस की टीम भी सहयोग के लिए ली जाएगी। -राजकुमार, सीएसआई, नगर परिषद।

