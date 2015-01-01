पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड्ढ़ों में तबदील फोरलेन:फोरलेन सुधारीकरण का बना एस्टीमेट तीन माह बाद भी मंजूरी नहीं

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
शहर के बीचों बीच बने फोरलेन की दिन प्रतिदिन हालत बिगड़ती जा रही है। जिस कारण राहगीरों व वाहन चालकों का इस पर चलना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। फोरलेन पर जगह जगह कंकरिट उखड़ गई हैं और लोहारू चौक नजदीक तो गहरे व बड़े गड्ढे बन गए हैं। जहां वाहन चालकों के लिए हादसों का खतरा बना रहता है। वहीं सड़क टूटने के कारण दिन वहां धूल भी उड़ती रहती है। लेकिन अभी तक इसकी हालत सुधारने के लिए बनाए गए प्रपोज को हैड ऑफिस से हरी झंडी नहीं मिल पाई है। जिससे लगता है कि अभी लोगों को इस टूटे हुए रोड पर खुद ही संभल कर चलना पड़ेगा।

जलभराव के कारण कंडम हो रहा है फोरलेन

शहर में सीवरेज लाइन बिलकुल ठप पड़ी हुई हैं। इसलिए पानी निकासी की समस्या पूरे शहर में ही बनी हुई है। लेकिन पानी निकासी नहीं होने से नाले ओवरफ्लो हो रहे हैं। जिनका पानी उतर कर फोरलेन पर भरा रहता है। जलभराव के कारण फोरलेन लगातार कंडम होता जा रहा है।

शहर का है सबसे मुख्य मार्ग

फोरलेन शहर का सबसे मुख्य मार्ग है। क्योंकि इस पर ही शहर के सभी बैंक, ऑटो एजेंसियां व शोरूम चल रहे हैं। एक तरफ से आप यह भी मान सकते हैं कि जो भी शहर में खरीददारी करने आएगा उसे फोरलेन पर ही आना पड़ेगा। इस रोड पर पूरे दिन हजारों वाहन आते जाते हैं। ऐसे में अगर यहीं सड़क टूटकर कंडम हो चुकी हो तो हादसों का उतना ही डर सताने लगता है।

2010 में हुआ था फोरलेन का निर्माण

शहर में सबसे पहला फोरलेन कांग्रेस सरकार के दौरान बनाया गया था। 2010 में करीब 18 करोड़ रुपये लागत से इस फोरलेन का निर्माण किया गया था। यह फोरलेन लोहारू चौक से परशुराम चौक और यहां से दादरी व रोहतक रोड रेलवे फाटक तक बनाया गया था। फोरलेन के कंडम होने पर पीडब्लूडी ने इसका सुधारीकरण करने के लिए 1 करोड़ 34 लाख रुपये का एस्टीमेट तैयार कर फाइल मुख्यालय को भेजी थी। मगर अभी तक इसको मंजूरी नहीं मिल पाई है।

