  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  Charkhi dadri
  • Even In The Narrow Streets Of The City, There Will Be Twice The Garbage Lift Including Cleaning In The Morning And Evening, The City Council Purchased 100 Hand Villagers, 25 Tri bicycles

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:सुबह-शाम सफाई समेत दो बार होगा कूड़े का उठान, नगर परिषद ने 100 हाथ रेहड़ी, 25 ट्राई साइकिलें खरीदीं

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दादरी। सफाई के लिए नगर परिषद द्वारा खरीदी गई हाथ रेहड़ियां। - Dainik Bhaskar
दादरी। सफाई के लिए नगर परिषद द्वारा खरीदी गई हाथ रेहड़ियां।
  • फिर से प्रदेश में पहला स्थान पाने के लिए शहर को चमकाएगी नप
  • शहरवासियों के फीडबैक में समस्या सामने आई तो 14 लाख से खरीदे उपकरण

शहर की मुख्य सड़कों सहित अब शहर की तंग गलियों से भी हररोज कूड़ा उठान किया जाएगा। यह तैयारी मार्च में होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण को लेकर की जा रही हैं। ताकि शहर साफ सुथरा दिखाई दे और सर्वेक्षण में इस बार फिर प्रदेश में पहला और देशभर में बेहतर रैंक हासिल कर सके। मगर कुछ भी हो इस बहाने शहरवासियों को गंदगी से तो छुटकारा मिल ही जाएगा।

भीड़ी गलियों से कूड़ा उठान के लिए नप ने करीब सवा 14 लाख रुपयों से 100 हाथ रेहड़ी और 5 ट्राई साइकिलें खरीद ली हैं। जिनसे अब हररोज सफाई कर्मचारी तंग गलियों में जाकर आसानी से कूड़ा उठान कर पाएंगे। फिलहाल लोगों को भी कूड़ा खुले में न डालकर सफाई कर्मचारी को देने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए शहर में विशेषतौर पर 100 सक्षम लगाए हुए हैं।

हररोज अलग-अलग जगहों पर जाकर लोगों से फीडबैक ले रहे हैं सक्षम

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में बेहतर रैंकिंग पाने के लिए नगर परिषद ने 100 सक्षम सभी वार्डों व कॉलोनियों में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए मैदान पर उतारे हुए हैं। यह सक्षम हररोज अलग-अलग जगहों पर जाकर लोगों से फीडबैक ले रहे हैं कि साफ सफाई अच्छी तरह हो रही है या फिर कोई परेशानी आ रही है। इस दौरान मुख्य सड़कों पर तो हालात सही मिले हैं लेकिन तंग व भीड़ी गलियों में रहने वाले लोगों ने कूड़ा उठान नहीं होने की समस्या बताई है। जहां पर ट्रैक्टर या ऑटो टीपर नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। इसलिए लोगों के फीडबैक के बाद नप ने तंग गलियों से कूड़ा उठान करने के लिए उपकरण खरीदे हैं।

सुंदरता में देशभर के अंदर 11वें स्थान पर दादरी शहर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020 में चरखी दादरी शहर ने देशभर में परचम लहराया था। शहर ने बेहतर अंक हासिल करते हुए देशभर में 11वां स्थान हासिल किया था। वहीं प्रदेश में शहर पहले नंबर पर आया था। इस रैंकिंग को बरकरार रखने और बेहतर रैंकिंग बनाने के लिए नगर परिषद ने शहर को चमकाने के लिए एडी चोटी का जोर लगाया हुआ है। नगर परिषद अधिकारियों ने सभी सफाई कर्मचारियों को इस आधार पर कार्य पर लगाया हुआ है कि शहर देशभर के टॉप 5 में जगह बना सके।

हाथ की रेहड़ी कूड़े से भरकर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में होगी खाली

शहर की तंग गलियों वाली कॉलोनियों और वार्डों में सफाई कर्मी सुबह-शाम जाएंगे। जहां से कूड़ा उठा कर अपनी हाथ रेहड़ी और ट्राई साइकिल में डालेंगे। इसके बाद सभी हाथ रेहड़ी व ट्राई साइकिल को खाली करवाने के लिए ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली भेजे जाएंगे। इसके बाद कूड़ा कचरा शहर के डंपिंग स्टेशन पर डाला जाएगा।

बाजार में रात के समय सफाई और कूड़ा उठान

बाजार की सड़कों पर पूरे दिन वाहनों का आना जाना लगा रहता है। इसलिए दुकानों से निकलने वाले कूड़े को दिन में साफ नहीं किया जा सकता। ऐसे में नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारी सुबह 8 बजे से पहले और रात को 8 बजे के बाद साफ सफाई करते हैं। इसके साथ ही वह उसी समय ट्रैक्टर बुलाकर पूरा कूड़ा भी उठा रहे हैं।

सार्वजनिक शौचालयों को भी चमकाया

शहर में जगह जगह सार्वजनिक शौचालय बनाए हुए हैं। इन शौचालयों में अब तक गंदगी रहती थी और वहां पानी तक की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। मगर अब स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बेहतर रैंकिंग पाने के लिए नगर परिषद सफाई कर्मचारी इन शौचालयों की हररोज साफ सफाई कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं सभी शौचालयों में अब टोंटी से लेकर पानी तक की पूरी व्यवस्था करवाई गई है।

हररोज सुबह-शाम कूड़ा उठान शुरू करवाया

नगर परिषद चेयरमैन संजय कुमार ने कहा कि पूरे शहर में बेहतर तरीके से साफ-सफाई व कूड़ा उठान किया जा रहा है। मगर शहर की कुछ भीड़ी व तंग गलियां हैं जहां कूड़ा उठाने के लिए वाहन नहीं पहुंच पा रहे थे। इसलिए 100 हाथ रेहड़ी और 25 ट्राई साइकिल खरीदी गई हैं। ऐसी जगहों पर भी अब हररोज सुबह शाम कूड़ा उठान शुरू करवाया गया है।

