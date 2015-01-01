पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:शहर में ही किए जा रहें आंखों के ऑपरेशन, नहीं जाना पड़ेगा भिवानी

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
दादरी। सिविल अस्पताल की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के सामने पानी की टंकी के नजदीक पड़ी खाली जमीन यहां बनाया जाएगा ऑपरेशन थियेटर।
  • सिविल अस्पताल की बिल्डिंग के साथ खाली जमीन पर ऑपरेशन थियेटर बनेगा, नक्शा तैयार कर चंडीगढ़ हैड ऑफिस भेजा

सिविल अस्पताल में एक महीने से आई स्पेशलिस्ट मिलने के बाद से आंखों का बेहतर उपचार होने लगा है। यहीं नहीं अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग सिविल अस्पताल में ही आंखों के ऑपरेशन करवाने की सुविधा भी देने जा रहा है। इसके लिए सिविल अस्पताल की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के साथ खाली पड़ी जमीन पर ऑपरेशन थियेटर के लिए बिल्डिंग बनाई जाएगी। जिसके लिए सिविल अस्पताल से जमीन का नक्शा तैयार कर चंडीगढ़ हैड ऑफिस भेज दिया गया है।

अब मिला आई स्पेशलिस्ट- सिविल अस्पताल 2017 तक सिर्फ 40 बैड का था लेकिन अब यह 100 बैड अस्पताल बन चुका है। यहीं पर सीएमओ की भी नियुक्ति कर दी थी। अब आई स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. वरूण को नियुक्त किया है।

आंखों के उपचार सहित किए जाएंगे ऑपरेशन

सिविल अस्पताल में आंखों का विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक मिलने से जिलेवासियों को काफी राहत मिली है। क्योंकि दादरी में आंखों के सिर्फ निजी अस्पताल हैं। लोग रोहतक व भिवानी के सरकारी अस्पताल में जाते थे। मगर अब सिविल अस्पताल में आंखों के सभी रोगों का बेहतर उपचार किया जा रहा है। लेकिन अब जल्द ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग सिविल अस्पताल में ओटी बिल्डिंग बनाकर यहां ऑपरेशन शुरू करवाने जा रहा है।

ऑपरेशन थियेटर बना तो नहीं झेलनी पड़ेगी परेशानी

सिविल अस्पताल के मुख्य गेट से अंदर प्रवेश करते ही पुरानी बिल्डिंग के साथ खाली जमीन पड़ी हुई है। अब इस जमीन पर आंखों का ऑपरेशन थियेटर बनाया जाएगा। सिविल अस्पताल की तरफ से नक्शा तैयार किया है। जिसे चंडीगढ़ हैड ऑफिस भेजा है।

नई बिल्डिंग के बैक साइड बनेगी ट्रेनिंग बिल्डिंग

सिविल अस्पताल में अक्सर कोई भी अभियान चलाने से पहले कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है। लेकिन सिविल अस्पताल में ट्रेनिंग के लिए निर्धारित जगह ही नहीं है। ऐसे में सिविल अस्पताल की नई बिल्डिंग के बैक साइड ट्रेनिंग बिल्डिंग बनाई जाएगी।

सिविल अस्पताल में आई स्पेशलिस्ट ने सेवाएं शुरू कर दी हैं। अब जल्द आंखों की सभी बीमारियों के ऑपरेशन भी शुरू किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए ऑपरेशन थियेटर की बिल्डिंग बनाने के लिए नक्शा तैयार कर हैड ऑफिस भेज दिया गया है।'' -डॉ. संजय गुप्ता, डिप्टी सीएमओ।

