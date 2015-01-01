पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बौंदकलां:खरीफ फसलों का दो साल बाद भी किसानों को नहीं मिला मुआवजा

बौंदकलां3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बरसाती पानी से किसानों की खरीफ की फसल दो साल पहले बर्बाद हो गई थी। लेकिन दो साल बाद काफी किसानों को मुआवजा राशि नहीं मिली है। बुधवार को किसानों ने नायब तहसीलदार आशीष कुमार को ज्ञापन सौंप कर मुआवजा दिए जाने की मांग की है। उप तहसील कार्यालय ने किसानों के ज्ञापन को संबंधित अधिकारियों को भेज दिया है। बुधवार को नायब तहसीलदार आशीष कुमार को ज्ञापन सौंपने वाले किसान सुशील नंबरदार, बलजीत चौहान, जगदीश सिंह, बलबीर भट्ट, सुशील भट्ट, सुंदर, सतबीर, मंजीत और आशीष ने बताया कि वर्ष 2018 की खरीफ की फसल कपास और बाजरा बरसाती पानी के कारण बर्बाद हो गई थी।

बरसात अधिक होने से फसलों को नुकसान को देखते हुए सरकार ने विशेष गिरदावरी करवाई थी। गिरदावरी के आधार पर मुआवजा राशि भी आ चुकी है। लेकिन अभी भी काफी छोटे किसान मुआवजे से वंचित है। किसान मुआवजा राशि लेने के लिए कई बार एसडीएम कार्यालय में भी चक्कर लगा चुके है। लेकिन किसानों को मुआवजा नहीं मिला है।

किसानों ने नायब तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंप कर सरकार और प्रशासन से जल्द मुआवजा देने की मांग की है। इस बारे में नायब तहसीलदार आशीष कुमार ने बताया कि किसानों के ज्ञापन को उचित अधिकारियों को भेज दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें