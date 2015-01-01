पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:तीनों कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान, खाप और जनसंगठन आज करेंगे प्रदर्शन

चरखी दादरी2 दिन पहले
दादरी। इमलोटा में लगा पुलिस नाका।
  • 12 बजे होगा प्रदर्शन शुरू, जिला प्रशासन ने धारा 144 लागू की और शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए 12 डयूटी मजिस्ट्रेट किए नियुक्त, बाहरी क्षेत्रों में लगवाए 9 पुलिस नाके

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर सोमवार को तीनों कृषि अध्यादेशों के विरोध में जिला स्तर पर प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। इस प्रदर्शन में जिले भर के किसान, सामाजिक संगठनों सहित खापे भी हिस्सा लेंगी। दूसरी तरफ प्रदर्शन को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने धारा 144 लागू की हुई है और शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए जिलेभर में 12 डयूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए हुए हैं।

खापों ने करवाई मुनादी तो संगठनों ने की बैठक
किसान आंदोलन को लेकर भारत बंद की कॉल पर जिले में 100 प्रतिशत असर दिखाई दिया था। ऐसे में इस बार सोमवार को प्रदर्शन की कॉल आई हुई है। इसलिए रविवार को खापों सहित विभिन्न संगठनों ने अपने अपने स्तर पर लोगों के साथ बैठक की प्रदर्शन में आने के लिए आग्रह किया है।

रोज गार्डन के सामने होंगे एकत्रित : किसान नेता पूर्व थानेदार करणसिंह ने कहा कि सोमवार सुबह 10 बजे शहर के रोज गार्डन में सभी किसान व विभिन्न संगठनों के लोग एकत्रित होंगे। जहां से दोपहर 12 बजे प्रदर्शन शुरू किया जाएगा। यह विरोध प्रदर्शन शहर की सभी सड़कों पर किया जाएगा।

चौक-चौराहों पर पुलिस तैनात
जिले में शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए एसपी विनोद कुमार ने बाहरी क्षेत्रों में 9 पुलिस नाके लगवाए हैं। वहीं शहर के सभी मुख्य चौक चौराहों पर भी पुलिस
तैनात की गई है। इनमें 13 राइडर अलग से लगाए गए हैं।

सांकेतिक आमरण अनशन करेंगे शुरू
भाकियू के युवा जिला अध्यक्ष विनय सीटू ने कहा कि सरकार तीनों कृषि अध्यादेश जबरन किसानों पर थोप कर अन्याय कर रही है। इसके विरोध में सोमवार को प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद किला ग्राउंड में सांकेतिक आमरण अनशन शुरू किया जाएगा।

बाढड़ा में किसान सभा आज देगी जिला मुख्यालय पर धरना
किसान सभा आज किसानों पर सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए तीन काले कानूनों के विरोध में जिला मुख्यालय पर धरना देगी और अपना विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। यह जानकारी किसान सभा के प्रधान मास्टर रघुवीर सिंह, रामपाल ने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों पर काले कानून लागू कर किसानों को खत्म करना चाहती है और अडानी, अंबानी को लाभ पहुंचाना चाहती हैं। उन्होंने क्षेत्र के किसानों से ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में जिला मुख्यालय पर पहुंचने की अपील की है।

