श्रद्धांजलि:पांच साल के आदित्य ने दी पिता कुलदीप को मुखाग्नि, पत्नी बोलीं-बेटे को भी बनाऊंगी फौजी

बौंदकलांएक घंटा पहले
बौंदकलां। पिता नफे सिंह को तिरंगा सौंपते हुए आईटीबीपी के इंस्पेक्टर रणबीर सिंह।

छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सलवादी एरिया में पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान पहाड़ी से गिरने से गंभीर रूप से घायल बौंदकलां निवासी आईटीबीपी के जवान कुलदीप की उपचार के दौरान 22 दिन बाद बेस अस्पताल नई दिल्ली में मौत हो गई थी। जवान कुलदीप के पार्थिव शरीर को सात किलोमीटर की तिरंगा यात्रा के साथ जवान के घर तक लाया गया। मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे आईटीबीपी के जवान कुलदीप के पांच साल के बेटे आदित्य ने पिता को मुखाग्नि दी।

जवान कुलदीप को मातमी धुन और जवानों द्वारा बंदूकों से फायर कर राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतेष्टि की गई। बौंदकलां निवासी 36 साल के कुलदीप की तैनाती छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सलवाद एरिया जिला नारायणपुर के कोकामेटा में एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन में थी। 11 अक्टूबर को पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान पहाड़ी से गिरने से कुलदीप गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। जिसकी 1 नवंबर को नई दिल्ली के बेस अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। कस्बे के वार्ड नंबर 16 निवासी नफे सिंह माता सुनहेरी देवी के घर पर 19 मार्च 1985 को बड़े बेटे कुलदीप का जन्म हुआ था। कुलदीप ने स्नातक स्तर तक शिक्षा प्राप्त की थी। कुलदीप 19 फरवरी 2012 में आईटीबीपी में भर्ती हुआ था। कुलदीप की शादी सीमा के साथ 7 फरवरी को हुई थी।

आईटीबीपी का जवान कुलदीप अपने पीछे पत्नी सीमा और पांच साल का लड़का आदित्य और लड़की ईशिका छोड़ कर गया है। कुलदीप के छोटे भाई रविंद्र की जनवरी 2018 में हादसे में मौत हो गई थी। जवान कुलदीप की एक बहन मुकेश है जो कि शादीशुदा है। मंगलवार सुबह खैरड़ी मोड से सैकड़ों युवाओं का काफिला तिरंगा यात्रा के साथ जवान कुलदीप के पार्थिव शरीर को भारत जिंदाबाद, पाकिस्तान मुरादाबाद और कुलदीप अमर रहे के गगनचुंबी नारों के साथ घर तक लेकर पहुंचे। आईटीबीपी जाटूसाना से सलामी के लिए पहुंची टुकड़ी का नेतृत्व इंस्पेक्टर रणबीर सिंह ने किया। जवान कुलदीप को पहले आईटीबीपी के अधिकारियों द्वारा श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। इसके बाद में सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह और विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान ने कुलदीप को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से एसडीएम डॉ. विरेंद्र सिंह अहलावत और एसएचओ कप्तान सिंह ने श्रद्धांजलि दी।

इसके बाद में सरपंच प्रतिनिधि बौंदकलां गोबिंद सिंह, सरपंच बौंदखुर्द राधेश्याम शर्मा, पूर्व सैनिक स्वाभिमान संस्था के उपाध्यक्ष सूबेदार मेजर मेनपाल सिंह परमार ने भी सलामी दी। इस अवसर पर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष मा. दिनेश शर्मा, जिला पार्षद महेंद्र सोनी, सर्व कर्मचारी संघ जिला प्रधान सुखदर्शन सरोहा, उपाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र जोगपाल, डॉ. जसवंत ग्रेवाल, निर्मल सरोहा, मा. बलवान, राजबीर सिंह, धर्मपाल सिंह, मा. आजाद, मा. महेंद्र, पूर्व पंच राजेश शर्मा, गजेंद्र एडवोकेट, मा. हरी सिंह, मा. संजय शर्मा, नवीन योगी, हंसराज बुल्लड़ और संजीव समेत सैकड़ों युवा उपस्थित थे।

तिरंगा यात्रा में शामिल हुए 15 गांव के युवा : तिरंगा यात्रा में 15 गांवों से पहुंचे युवाओं में जोश भरा हुआ था। हाथों में देश का तिरंगा लिए युवा कुलदीप अमर रहे के नारे लगा रहे थे। मंगलवार को आईटीबीपी के जवान कुलदीप के पार्थिव को घर तक तिरंगा यात्रा में युवा सात किलोमीटर दूर से देशभक्ति के नारे लगाते हुए पहुंचे थे। युवा सुरेंद्र, नवीन, अमित, सुनील, मोनू, नरेंद्र, टीटू, प्रमोद ने बताया कि सैनिकों की वजह से ही आमजन खुले में सांस ले पा रहा है। शहीदों की कुर्बानी पर उनको मान सम्मान देना हर युवा की पहली पसंद है।

