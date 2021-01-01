पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाप दे रहीं साथ:फौगाट खाप ने किया किसानों का साथ देने का ऐलान, बॉर्डर पर जाएंगे और राशन-पानी भी पहुंचाएंगे

चरखी दादरी6 घंटे पहले
फौगाट खाप प्रधान द्वारा सुनाए फैसले का स्वागत करते किसान।
फौगाट खाप प्रधान द्वारा सुनाए फैसले का स्वागत करते किसान।
  • 26 जनवरी के घटनाक्रम के बाद गाजीपुर सीमा पर टिकैत की मदद करेंगे किसान
  • साथ ने देने वाले नेताओं का करेंगे विरोध

किसान आंदोलन के लिए फौगाट खाप हर बड़ी कुर्बानी देने को तैयार है। राकेश टिकैत के आंसू जाया नहीं जाएंगे। भाजपा हमारे आंदोलन को तोड़ने के लिए जो षडयंत्र रच रही है वह कामयाब नहीं हो पाएगा। फौगाट खाप पूरी तरह किसान आंदोलन को समर्पित है।

यह बात फौगाट खाप-19 के प्रधान बलवंत सिंह फौगाट ने बाबा स्वामी दयाल धाम पर खाप की सर्वजातीय पंचायत को संबोधित करते हुए कही। पंचायत के दौरान बलवंत फौगाट ने खाप-19 की तरफ से डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत सिंह, सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह व चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट का हुक्का-पानी बंद करते हुए सामाजिक और राजनीतिक बहिष्कार करने का ऐलान किया तो सभी लोगों ने उनके फैसले का हाथ उठाकर समर्थन किया। इसी के साथ भारी संख्या में राशन पानी सहित लोगों को गाजीपुर बार्डर पर पहुंचने को कहा गया।

खाप प्रधान ने कहा कि भाजपा व जेजेपी में खाप के जो नेता हैं उन्हें कई बार मैसेज दिया जा चुका था कि वह स्वार्थ की राजनीति छोड़कर भाईचारे में आकर बैठे। मगर अभी तक न तो वह भाईचारे के बीच आए और न ही उन्होंने अब तक आकर अपने नहीं आने का स्पष्टीकरण दिया। ऐसे में खाप की सर्वजातीय पंचायत में चेयरमैन राजदीप फौगाट सहित डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत सिंह व सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह के सामाजिक व राजनीतिक बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया है।

बबीता के बहिष्कार की भी उठी मांग फैसला सांगवान खाप पर छोड़ा

फौगाट खाप प्रधान द्वारा तीन नेताओं का हुक्का पानी बंद के साथ सामाजिक बहिष्कार करने के ऐलान से पंचायत में पहुंचे लोगों ने बबीता फौगाट के बहिष्कार की भी मांग उठाई। मगर फौगाट खाप प्रधान बलवंत सिंह फौगाट ने कहा कि उन्होंने सिर्फ अपनी खाप के गांवों में इन नेताओं का बहिष्कार किया है। दूसरी खाप प्रतिनिधियों से उनकी बातचीत हुई है और उनसे कहा है वह भी खाप के स्वार्थी नेताओं का बहिष्कार करें।

सभी गांवों में बहिष्कार के लगाए जाएंगे बोर्ड

किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन नहीं देने वाले नेताओं का बहिष्कार करने के बाद सभी गांव में उनके लिए नो एंट्री के बोर्ड लगाने का फैसला लिया गया। खाप प्रतिनिधि ने कहा कि नो एंट्री का बोर्ड लगाने के बाद भी अगर भाजपा और जेजेपी नेता गांव में आते हैं तो उनके कपड़े फाड़ दिए जाएंगे और उन्हें बेइज्जत कर गांव से भगाया जाएगा।

दिल्ली में धरने को मजबूत करने के लिए अब हर रोज जाएंगे 10 गांवों के किसान

सर्वजातीय फौगाट खाप पंचायत में दिल्ली धरना मजबूत करने का फैसला लिया गया है। प्रतिनिधियों ने कहा कि लगातार तीन दिन सभी गांवों से किसान गाजीपुर बार्डर पहुंच कर राकेश टिकैत का धरना मजबूत करेंगे। जैसे ही धरना मजबूत हो जाएगा इसके बाद जिस भी बॉर्डर पर हमारी जरूरत होगी वहां भी मदद की जाएगी। टिकरी बार्डर का धरना मजबूती के साथ आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा। अब तक हररोज खाप के दो गांव से किसान धरने पर जाते थे। मगर अब हररोज खाप के 10 गांवों से किसान मिलकर खाद्य सामग्री लेकर दिल्ली कूच करेंगे।

वॉलंटियर रखेंगे संदिग्धों पर नजर

खाप के जिन गांव से जत्था दिल्ली बार्डर के लिए रवाना होगा उसके साथ उनके गांव के ही 10-10 वॉलंटियर साथ भेजे जाएंगे। वॉलंटियर के मोबाइल नंबर सभी ट्रैक्टर चालकों को दिए जाएंगे। सभी वॉलंटियर भी नजर रखेंगे कि किस गांव से कौन कौन किसान आए हैं। ऐसे में जत्थे में कोई भी संद्धिग्ध शामिल नहीं हो सकेगा। खाप प्रतिनिधियों ने कहा कि जत्थे में संद्धिग्ध व असामाजिक तत्व शामिल होकर आंदोलन खराब करने की पूरी कोशिश करेंगे।

