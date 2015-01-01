पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरखी दादरी:किसानों के लिए टीकरी बॉर्डर पर भेजीं फल-सब्जियां

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा सब्जी मंडी यूनियन के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नितिन जांघू ने बताया कि सब्जी मंडी दादरी की तरफ से शुक्रवार को दादरी आढ़तियों ने एकजुट होकर टिकरी बॉर्डर दिल्ली में कर रहे किसान आंदोलन को मजबूत बनाने के लिए मंडी प्रधान नंद लाल ठुकराल की अध्यक्षता में सब्जियों का एक कैंटर भेजा। कैंटर में विभिन्न सब्जियों के साथ-साथ व विभिन्न प्रकार के फल शामिल किए गए।

नितिन जांघू ने बताया कि इससे पूर्व एक बार पहले भी इसी तरह सब्जियों एवं फलों से भरी गाड़ी किसान आंदोलन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के लिए भेजी जा चुकी है तभी भविष्य में भी जब तक आंदोलन चलेगा तो दादरी मंडी की तरफ से उन्हें फल व सब्जियां उपलब्ध करवाई जाती रहेगी। नितिन जांघू ने 8 दिसंबर को भारत बंद के तहत दादरी मंडी एसोसिएशन व पूरे प्रदेश की मंडियों ने एकजुटता का परिचय देते हुए भारत बंद को सफल बनाकर एकता की एक मिसाल कायम की है। उसके लिए सभी का धन्यवाद एवं आभार जताया।

उन्होंने कहा कि किसान और आढ़ती का चोली दामन का साथ है। किसान के बगैर आढ़ती का कोई व्यापार नहीं है। किसान एवं आढ़ती एक दूसरे के पूरक है। उन्होंने कहा जब तक सरकार किसानों की मांगें नहीं मानेगी तब तक प्रदेश का सब्जी मंडी एसोसिएशन के व्यापारी किसान के साथ तन-मन-धन से खड़े रहेंगे तथा आने वाले समय में पूरे प्रदेश के आढ़ती एकत्रित होकर दिल्ली में चल रहे धरना प्रदर्शन में साथ बैठने से भी पीछे नहीं हटेंगे।

सभी के मुख पर एक ही मांग है कि किसानों के विरोध में सरकार ने जो तीन काले कानून लागू किए उन्हें तुरंत प्रभाव से वापस लेकर किसान आंदोलन का खत्म करने का काम करना सरकार को करना चाहिए। यहां पूर्व प्रधान रामफल सैनी, राजकुमार सैनी, अजय पूनिया, कपिल, मंजीत, बलबीर सरपंच, अनिल कुकड़, गोपाल सैनी, पप्पू, नरेश, दीपक शर्मा, आशीष सैनी, अंकित सिंगला, सुनील कुमार, वेद प्रकाश चुघ, सुनील फौगाट, मोहित गाबा, कृष्ण सनवाल, दीपक जून, पुनीत, जोविल, मनोज, सुमित आदि अन्य उपस्थित थे।

