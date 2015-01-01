पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:आधार कार्ड, बैंक पासबुक के साथ फैमिली आईडी को करवाएं अपडेट

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एडीसी ने कॉमन सर्विस सैंटर के वीएलईजी की बैठक ली

अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त राहुल नरवाल ने मंगलवार को जिले के सभी कॉमन सर्विस सैंटर के वीएलईजी की बैठक ली। इस दौरान उनको फैमिली आईडी का कार्य जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला में जिन लोगों का अभी तक सही व सटीक परिवार पहचान पत्र नहीं बना है, उनकी आईडी को शीघ्र दुरूस्त कर नई बनाना सुनिश्चित करें।

लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में वीएलईजी की बैठक लेते हुए अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त राहुल नरवाल ने कहा कि सरकार सुशासन दिवस से राज्य के जरूरतमंद परिवारों के लिए अनेक कल्याणकारी योजनाएं शुरू करने जा रही है। इन योजनाओं का लाभ आम नागरिकों को परिवार पहचान-पत्र के जरिए ही दिया जाएगा। इसलिए लोागों को जागरूक करें कि वे अपनी फैमिली आईडी दिसंबर माह समाप्त होने से पहले ही दुरूस्त करवा लें। जिला के 166 वीएलईजी को उनके क्षेत्र के अनुसार उन परिवारों का डाटा दिया गया, जिनकी फैमिली आईडी अभी तक अपडेट नहीं हुई है। एडीसी ने कहा कि फैमिली आईडी तो सभी परिवारों की बनी हुई है, लेकिन उसे हर परिवार के सही विवरण के अनुसार अपडेट नहीं किया गया है।

अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त राहुल नरवाल ने दादरी जिला के नागरिकों से अपील की है कि वे अपने समीप के सीएससी सैंटर में परिवार सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड व बैंक पासबुक ले जाकर फैमिली आईडी को अपडेट करवा लें। इस कार्य में ग्राम पंचायतें व नगर पार्षद भी सक्रिय योगदान दें। उन्होंने कहा कि जो वीएलईजी फैमिली आईडी का कार्य गंभीरता से पूरा नहीं करेगा, उसका सीएससी सैंटर रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। इस लक्ष्य को पूरा करने का समय 31 दिसंबर रखा गया है। इस मौके पर सीएससी प्रबंधक विक्रम यादव, वीएलईजी धर्मेंद्र फौगाट, सोमवीर शर्मा, हेमंत वर्मा, जतिन दुआ, रमेश, जयप्रकाश, संदीप, मोनिका इत्यादि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें